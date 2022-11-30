The wife and mother of a Lafayette man at the center of a right-to-life case were sentenced to jail time Wednesday afternoon for violating a gag order.
Maegan Adkins Barras, the wife of Joshua Barras, was sentenced to 30 days in jail for repeatedly posting about the man on social media in violation of court orders issued earlier this year. Kelly Barras, the man's mother, was sentenced to seven days in jail for disclosing information to third parties that shared information online about the case.
Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett, who presides over the case in Lafayette's 15th Judicial District Court, ultimately suspended both sentences during Wednesday's hearing but warned both women that any further violation of her orders would result in a warrant for their immediate arrests.
"I fully intended to put you in jail," Garrett said. "I had the shackles ready to go."
Wednesday's contempt hearing comes after another hearing one day earlier during which Garrett said she wanted to throw Maegan Barras in jail immediately for violating her gag order. Instead, the judge scheduled the Wednesday hearing because she said she believes in due process.
Garrett grew visibly upset during the Tuesday and Wednesday hearings and raised her voice at both parties, who have been fighting over the fate of Joshua Barras in court, on social media and even on "Dr. Phil."
"How dare you lose sight of a man who could be gone tomorrow?" Garrett shouted during Wednesday's sentencing. "How dare you exploit him?"
Garrett ordered everyone involved in the case, including lawyers, to remove all online posts concerning Joshua Barras by midnight Thursday. That order does not apply to members of the press covering the public court proceedings.
Joshua Barras, 38, has been in a minimally conscious state since November 2018, when he suffered brain damage after attempting to kill himself in the Lafayette jail. He relies completely on his court-appointed attorney, Arthur Schafer, to represent his interests in the court case over who should be his legal caregiver.
Garrett on Wednesday said she is considering appointing Schafer as temporary curator in the case instead of the man's mom or wife, who have each held that title over the last year.
"While you're doing all this fighting, Joshua is laying in bed, fighting for his life," Garrett said.
During a June hearing, Garrett named Kelly Barras as temporary curator and Maegan Barras as temporary under-curator — a reversal of their original roles.
Holden Hoggatt, who is representing Kelly Barras, asked the judge on Tuesday why Maegan Barras shouldn't be immediately removed as under-curator because she is still receiving Joshua Barras' Social Security payments, which Hoggatt accused Maegan Barras of misusing. Garrett said that matter could be addressed at the full interdiction hearing, which is scheduled for January.
On Wednesday, Maegan Barras told the judge through tears that she did not want to be under-curator and she wanted to be free of all of this. Garrett cautioned Maegan Barras about how she presented herself to the court because her social media persona is not that of a humble woman.
"You enjoy seeing yourself too much," Garrett told her.
Jessica Reaux, who is representing Maegan Barras, told the judge her client isn't the only one who violated the gag order. Reaux said information only discussed between attorneys has ended up online.
Garrett told Kelly Barras that her son is not just a number and is a real person who matters to the court, but the judge questioned Kelly Barras' actions and intentions.
"I think you got caught up in the sensationalness of all of this," Garrett told Kelly Barras.
The judge read aloud on Tuesday two orders she signed in May and June that prohibit all parties involved in the case and their attorneys from posting about Joshua Barras on social media or speaking with members of the press about the case. She then cautioned the courtroom at large that jailtime awaited anyone who violated the orders.
This lawsuit gained national attention last year as Joshua Barras' wife and mother argued publicly over who truly has the man's best interests at heart. The situation also piqued the interest of a nonprofit started by the brother of Terri Schiavo, the Florida woman whose case captured the nation in 2005 as her husband was granted the right to remove the woman's feeding tube against her parents' wishes.
When Maegan Barras began posting to social media in early 2021 about her plans to place Joshua Barras in hospice care and end his life, Kelly Barras intervened in state district court in an effort to gain curatorship over her son. Kelly Barras has alleged that Maegan Barras is exploiting the man for her own financial gain and has not provided medical treatments to him as promised.
The Acadiana Advocate in May reported details from the case about how Maegan Barras spent money raised to help pay for her husband's care. A reporter's analysis of documents from two bank accounts showed that Maegan Barras spent nearly $300,000 over three years at casinos — on several occasions depositing hundreds of dollars from online payment services on the same dates as she incurred ATM and overdraft fees from her bank for gambling away more money than she had in her accounts. It is uncertain if Maegan Barras has other accounts that show how she received and spent money during that timeframe.
Garrett sealed all financial and medical records in the case the same week the newspaper reported those details.
The judge also sealed the courtroom multiple times on Tuesday and Wednesday as the attorneys discussed Joshua Barras' medical and financial records. On Wednesday, Garrett said she would unseal financial records in the case.
"Y'all want people to know what's going on," Garrett said. "I'm happy to oblige."
After years of delays, a trial date has been set for Jan. 17 to determine who will be the permanent curator of Joshua Barras, who is currently living in a nursing home.
"There will be no continuances. It will go forward," Garrett said.
"I pray Mr. Barras doesn't die before I get to hear this case."