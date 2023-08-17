A federal magistrate judge is recommending dismissal of Lafayette Consolidated Government’s lawsuit against the Corps of Engineers over the clandestime removal of a spoil bank in St. Martin Parish in 2020.
After working with St. Martin Parish officials and the Corps for months over a proposal to remove part of a spoil bank on the Vermilion River in St. Martin Parish, LCG, under Mayor-President Josh Guillory, quietly bought part ownership of the property.
Without bidding the project, LCG had a contractor remove part of the spoil bank without permission from the Corps or St. Martin Parish.
The spoil bank was created decades ago when the Corps dredged the Vermilion River and dumped the material alongside the river in St. Martin Parish, creating a levee-like structure.
Lafayette officials allege the spoil bank stopped high water in the river from draining into a swamp in St. Martin Parish, causing water to back up and flood Lafayette homes.
St. Martin officials are concerned its removal will increase flood risks to their residents.
Lafayette officials, in an offensive move to keep the case in Lafayette Parish district court, sued to have a judge declare it acted properly. The Corps had the case moved to federal court.
There have been a series of legal maneuvers, with the Corps and St. Martin Parish fighting to have the case dismissed and LCG fighting back.
In the most recent instance, Whitehurst was considering motions filed by the Corps to dismiss the case for lack of jurisdiction and to dismiss Lafayette’s 4th amended complaint.
Whitehurst recommended that the motion to dismiss LCG’s 4th amended complaint be granted and that Lafayette’s claims against the Corps be denied and dismissed without prejudice.
She also said the motion to dismiss for lack of jurisdiction should be denied as moot.
Federal Judge Robert Summerhays, who referred the motions to Whitehurst, will decide the case.