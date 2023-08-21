A candidate for Lafayette Parish Council District 5 may remain on the Oct. 14 ballot.
The candidacy of Clyde Gabriel was challenged by District 5 voter Mary Pritchard who alleged Gabriel does not legally reside at the South Magnolia Street home he listed when he qualified Aug. 10.
Pritchard referred to the house in court filings as uninhabitable.
"It may not be the Taj Mahal or Myrtle Place," Gabriel said in court Monday, "but it is where I have lived the last five years in that condition."
Fifteenth Judicial District Court Judge Scott Privat, following a brief hearing, ruled Monday that Pritchard did not provide sufficient evidence that Gabriel does not live at the South Magnolia Street home.
Pritchard said she will not file an appeal.
That leaves three men in the race for Parish Council District 5: Gabriel and incumbent Abraham "AB" Rubin, both Democrats, and Kerry Williams, an independent.
The South Magnolia Street house, Pritchard said, appeared vacant, with a padlock on the door, a tarp on the roof and window air conditioning units not running when she visited. The exterior of the house, she said, appeared well kept.
Several people, who she would not name for fear of retaliation, said Gabriel actually lives in an apartment on Doucet Road, Pritchard said.
Gabriel said he has an apartment he refers to as a respite, but his primary residence is the District 5 Magnolia Street house where his mother and aunt previously resided.
Following court, Gabriel said he signed a 1-year lease on the apartment in June when he was forced to move out of the house. A water line break occurred under the house, unbeknown to him until he received a Lafayette Utilities System bill in excess of $2,000. When he couldn't pay the bill, LUS disconnected the utilities, he said.
The problem has since been resolved and the utilities are back on, Gabriel said.
On Friday, 15th Judicial District Judge Valerie Gotch-Garrett disqualified Lafayette Mayor-President candidate Priscilla Gonzalez from the Oct. 14 race when she failed to provide sufficient evidence that she has resided in Lafayette Parish at least a year.