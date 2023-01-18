The wife and mother of a Lafayette man at the center of a right-to-life case may, once again, face jail time for violating a judge's orders.
Maegan Adkins Barras and Kelly Barras, the wife and mother of Joshua Barras, respectively, were told Tuesday during a pretrial hearing to pay overdue fees related to the court case or report to the Lafayette jail by 10 a.m. Wednesday.
"Our jails are full, but I will not hesitate to put someone in jail. Mark my words," said 15th Judicial District Court Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett.
Joshua Barras, 38, has been in a minimally conscious state since November 2018, when he suffered brain damage after attempting to kill himself in the Lafayette jail. He relies completely on his court-appointed attorney, Arthur Schafer, to represent his interests in the court case over who should be his legal caregiver.
The case has drawn national attention as the man's wife and mother argue over his fate in court, on social media and even on "Dr. Phil."
During a June hearing, Garrett named Kelly Barras as temporary curator and Maegan Barras as temporary under-curator — a reversal of their original roles. In December, Schafer took the oath as Joshua Barras's temporary curator.
Maegan Barras and Kelly Barras were ordered during a December hearing to pay $12,000 for expert fees so the court case could proceed. Maegan Barras was to pay two-thirds of the cost, and Kelly Barras was responsible for the remaining one-third. An advance deposit of $5,000 was due from the women by Dec. 30.
The judge also allowed the women to start an online fundraising campaign to pay for the court fees. Garrett had previously ordered all parties not to post anything online about the case. Maegan Barras's previous online fundraising efforts have been a point of contention in the case since it is unclear how she spent tens of thousands of dollars from fundraisers and social media posts that were allegedly made to benefit Joshua Barras.
"You've been living off the pain and suffering of Mr. Joshua Barras," Garrett said during Tuesday's hearing. "That's my summary of what I've seen. That's sad."
A court-approved fundraiser was posted to GoFundMe last month for Joshua Barras's court and medical expenses, but it raised only $110 from three contributors. Schafer said the fundraiser tanked after a woman named Laura Clark, who has been vocal about the case online, questioned Schafer's credibility and told people not to donate money to the cause.
Schafer has not asked the court to be paid for his time spent on the case, according to the judge, and he will likely receive little to no money in exchange for his services. Meanwhile, Garrett said, Jessica Reaux is making money as Maegan Barras's lawyer, and Holden Hoggatt is making money as Kelly Barras's lawyer.
Kelly Barras paid a portion of what she owed for the advance deposit by the Dec. 30 deadline; Maegan Barras did not make a payment.
The judge said she believed Kelly Barras was "in the dark" but was now being brought to light on everything in the case and needed to take responsibility. The judge was not as kind to Maegan Barras.
"You're wasting my time, and you're wasting Joshua Barras' life," Garrett said.
Reaux told the judge that Maegan Barras has no money in her bank accounts to pay what is owed in the case.
Court records show Maegan Barras withdrew more than $37,000 from Joshua Barras's PayPal account between April and November 2022, and more than $608,000 has gone through her bank accounts since her husband's brain injury in November 2018.
A reporter's analysis of documents from two of her bank accounts showed that Maegan Barras spent nearly $300,000 over three years at casinos — on several occasions depositing hundreds of dollars from online payment services on the same dates as she incurred ATM and overdraft fees from her bank for gambling away more money than she had in her accounts.
Garrett became visibly upset during Tuesday's hearing and raised her voice multiple times, eventually silencing the lawyers as they argued about why their clients did not pay the court-ordered fees. Ultimately, the judge said, everyone is wasting the court's time, money and resources. Above all else, she said, they are wasting a man's chance at life.
"It's selfish. It's disheartening. It's egregious," Garrett said.
The judge previously sentenced Maegan Barras to 30 days in jail for repeatedly posting about her husband on social media and Kelly Barras to seven days in jail for disclosing information to third parties that shared information online about the case. Garrett had signed orders earlier in 2022 prohibiting all parties involved in the case from sharing information online, with members of the press or with anyone who intended to share details about the case online or with members of the press.
Although Garrett ultimately suspended those sentences, the judge warned both women that if they violated court orders again, she would not hesitate to issue warrants for their immediate arrests.
The judge said the case will progress this week.
"This case is like the Energizer bunny," Garrett said. "It just keeps going and going."