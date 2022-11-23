Jules Edwards III said he is looking forward to facing Roya Boustany in the Dec. 10 runoff for Lafayette City Court judge.
“I'm very encouraged because this has been a great campaign,” Edwards said. “Seems like all of the candidates were able to make their views known, and I think everybody in Lafayette knows a lot more about each of us.”
In the Nov. 8 election, Edwards won 39% of the votes and Boustany won 37%, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State website. Toby Aguillard accumulated 24% of the votes.
“We were leading in this primary election and we hope to lead again in the run-offs,” Edwards said.
The winner will replace former judge Michelle Odinet, who resigned after a viral video of her making derogatory racial remarks circulated. The person elected will serve out the rest of her term.
Family, friends and supporters gathered Nov. 8 at Edwards’ campaign party to watch the results of the election come in. Afterward, Edwards delivered a speech outlining his next steps, saying it’s more important now than before to get people to the polls.
“Between now and then, we have to get the message out and fire up the voters,” Edwards said.
Early voting takes place Nov. 26 through Dec. 3 at the Lafayette Parish Registrar of Voters, 1010 Lafayette St., Suite 313, Martin Luther King Recreation Center, 309 Cora St. and the East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road in Youngsville.
Edwards also shared some of his short-term and longer-term goals if elected as city court judge.
In the long term, Edwards plans to study the operations of the court for 12-18 months in order to figure out what needs to continue or what needs to change.
“I can get a good assessment of what's going well, what's not working at all, and what needs improvement,” Edwards said. “And then once we know that, then we can take some steps to make the improvements and solidify the things that are doing well.”
His short-term goals include working with the chief judge to modernize the court's computer system and publishing the dockets on the court’s website so people will be able to know the order of the cases that will be heard before they come to court.
Edwards also wants to create an electronic notification system for litigants and witnesses, reminding them of upcoming court dates. He plans to create informational videos to publish on the city court’s website so people can be informed on city court and what it does along with what the individual could do to get ready for their hearing.
The more information that is provided to people can make an already stressful encounter less stressful, Edwards said. When he was president of the Louisiana District Judges Association, Edwards created informational videos that helped many people and also received positive feedback.
“And that's because a significant number of the people who have cases in city court represent themselves. They don't have lawyers. And so they may be unfamiliar with the procedures,” Edwards said. “They are filled with anxiety, and many of the people who are coming to court as witnesses, they're anxious.”
His 28 years of judicial experience will enable him to idenitfy and prioritize issues facing city court, Edwards said. He cited individualized sentencing and youth-related criminal activity, especially pertaining to ways to correct them before they get involved with serious crimes.
Though most district court judges set their sights on appellate court, Edwards decided to step down and pursue city court after decades in district court. His aim is to make a difference in people's live before they get to the district court level.
“All the types of cases that will occur in city court, I’ve presided over those similar types of cases as a state judge, and so with all that experience, I’ll be able to improve the quality of justice here in Lafayette,” Edwards said.
Edwards said his law degree along with his two master’s degrees and his wider range of legal experience, to include working at a private law firm, as a public defender, as a prosecutor and a judge, had been a potential reason for his support from voters.
“I’m doing my best to let people see the values of education and experiences,” Edwards said. “I think that is what inspired the voters to select me.”
Edwards ran in the primary election without a party affiliation against Boustany and Aguillard, who were both registered as Republican.
According to Dale Ziegler and Ginger Olivier of Muse Marketing Group, LLC, the agency on record for Edwards’ campaign, they were surprised to see that Edwards was entering the race without declaring a party until he shared his reasons for why any judicial position should not have a party affiliation.
“He’s registered no party, and he’s down the middle. The man is truly committed to being impartial and fair,” Olivier said.