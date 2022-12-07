A Lafayette jury on Tuesday found 30-year-old Brent Johnson guilty of murder in a 2018 shooting on Lafayette Street.
Johnson was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Jason Carbin, who died after suffering a single gunshot wound to the abdomen at a residence in the 300 block of Lafayette Street on Sept. 6, 2018.
Johnson was convicted after one day of arguments and evidence presentations, which included eyewitness testimony from two close family friends of Carbin’s, surveillance footage from a nearby home and information on Johnson’s arrest in Washington following the shooting, with the 12-juror panel deliberating for less than two hours.
The case was tried before 15th Judicial District Court Judge Marilyn Castle.
Assistant district attorney Nathaniel Hanet’s case hinged heavily on the eyewitness accounts of brothers Stephon and Clarence Bias, friends of Carbin’s family, who were present at his residence when the shooting happened.
The men testified they were standing outside around 10:30 a.m. — Clarence drinking a beer, Stephon preparing to do maintenance on his bike — when a man they later identified as Johnson came up the driveway, went inside Carbin’s home and began to argue with Carbin.
The brothers said they couldn’t make out the particulars of the argument, but they clearly heard Carbin yelling at Johnson to leave his home. Hanet said the source of the argument and a motive in the shooting have never been determined.
As Johnson walked down the driveway, they said, he turned back, pulled a handgun and fired toward the residence, where Carbin was standing in the doorway. They dove for cover, and after the shots ceased they learned Carbin had been struck.
Stephon Bias described calling 911 as Carbin grew weak and collapsed against a wall. He was unresponsive by the time emergency responders arrived on scene.
Johnson’s defense attorney Randal McCann challenged the reliability of the Bias brothers’ eyewitness testimony, from questioning Clarence Bias’ early morning beer to highlighting the discrepancies between their statements, such as how far away they estimated the shooter to be, how many bullets they said were fired and what color clothes they said Johnson was wearing in their original statements about the shooting.
Hanet pushed back, noting some details can be scrambled in the heat of traumatic situations, but both brothers agreed on the “meat and potatoes” of what happened and without hesitation separately identified Johnson as the killer when shown photo lineups.
Crime scene investigator Julia Poirier reported collecting two 9mm casings from the driveway. One bullet was recovered from a wall inside the residence and the other was recovered from Carbin’s body during the autopsy.
Forensic pathologist Dr. Christopher Tape of Louisiana Forensic Center performed Carbin’s autopsy. He said the bullet entered the right side of the 39-year-old’s abdomen, went through his small intestine and struck his left common iliac vein, which caused significant internal bleeding.
There were narcotics in Carbin’s system, but they did not play a role in his death; the gunshot wound killed him, Tape said.
The other key piece of evidence for the state was surveillance footage gathered from a neighbor’s home.
The surveillance video, from a home in the 300 block of Madison Street, showed a silver Impala arrive at a neighboring home about 20 to 30 minutes before the shooting happened. Two men then exit the vehicle, which the prosecution said were Johnson and his brother. The home belonged to relatives of Johnson, investigators said.
Lafayette police Sr. Cpl. James Gayle said the surveillance footage then shows Johnson, dressed in black shorts and a black shirt, leave on foot to walk in the neighborhood. Shortly after the shooting, the video shows him turn back onto Madison Street, run to his relative’s home, bang on the door and then flee with his brother in the Impala, the investigator said.
Two people in the neighborhood also described seeing a man wearing all black run from the shooting; one was near the shooting scene and said he saw the man in black walk to Carbin’s residence, then flee after the shots were fired, he said.
Gayle said investigators made contact with Johnson’s relatives but they were uncooperative, first saying they did not know who was at their home, then declining to give a name after acknowledging their nephew had been there.
The detective said investigators concluded the vehicle belonged to Johnson’s girlfriend.
Lt. Don Thibeaux of the Lafayette Police Department said officers determined Johnson purchased a bus ticket at a nearby bus station after the shooting. Gayle said Johnson was later apprehended in Washington on a warrant in the case, a couple hours south of the state’s border with Canada.
“Other people ran when the shooting happened, but they didn’t leave the area and they especially didn’t leave the state. He nearly made it out of this country before he was apprehended. That should say a lot about this case and the guilt he felt,” Hanet said.
McCann argued the evidence presented wasn’t conclusive enough — there were no fingerprints or DNA samples collected at the murder scene and there was no video available from the shooting scene or Lafayette Street. The gun used in the shooting was never recovered, he said.
He also questioned why subpoenas weren’t served to Johnson’s girlfriend or relatives to confirm ownership of the car and his presence on Madison Street that day.
“You have a lot of holes in this case,” McCann argued in his closing.
While McCann argued Johnson was innocent, he called on the jury to consider the lesser charge of manslaughter if they believed Johnson shot Carbin.
A second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence under Louisiana law. While Johnson’s sentence is predetermined, he will have a formal sentencing hearing on Thursday.