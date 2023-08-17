A candidate for Lafayette mayor-president is asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit seeking to have her removed from the race.
Lafayette resident Aimee Boyd Robinson filed a lawsuit Monday alleging Priscilla Gonzalez, 39, does not meet the requirements to run for mayor-president.
Gonzalez, who ran a failed race in 2020 for mayor of Corpus Christi, Texas, completed paperwork Aug. 10, the final day of qualifying for the Lafayette election.
After being turned away earlier in the day because she was not registered to vote in Lafayette Parish and did not have a Louisiana ID, Gonzalez returned and completed paperwork after registering to vote as a Democrat and obtaining an ID.
A candidate for mayor-president must present a Louisiana ID and be a registered voter in Lafayette Parish and must have been a resident for at least a year.
Lafayette attorney Gary McGoffin, on behalf of Robinson, filed a lawsuit Monday alleging Gonalez does not meet the one-year residency requirement in the Lafayette Parish Home Rule Charter and falsely certified that she filed federal and state income taxes. The petition also lists as a defendant Clerk of Court Louis Perret.
Gonzalez fired back, filing a petition to dismiss Robinson’s suit, alleging the lawsuit “bears the telltale marks of frivolity, void of both legal merit and substantive basis.”
Her lawsuit states that Robinson’s suit is “marked by a succession of assertions and speculative assumptions.”
In her nine-page petition, Gonzalez repeats the assertion that the lawsuit seeking her disqualification is meritless.
The only evidence submitted to support her defense is a copy of a lease agreement she allegedly signed with a Lafayette apartment complex from February 2021, through January 2022.
Besides asking that the suit be dismissed, Gonzalez wants the court to hold Robinson financially liable by requiring her to repay taxpayers for the cost of the court proceedings.
Robinson's petition alleges that when Gonzalez placed her name on the ballot, she held a Texas driver’s license and drove a vehicle registered in Texas.
On the candidacy qualifying form where a candidate must attest that they are a qualified voter of Lafayette Parish, the petition alleges, Gonzalez listed “none” next to the parish and left precinct information blank.
Robinson’s lawsuit further alleges Gonzalez falsely certified that she filed federal and state income taxes the previous five years.
In an interview with The Acadiana Advocate on Aug. 14, Gonzalez said she moved to Lafayette from Corpus Christi, Texas, in November 2020, shortly after she lost an election for mayor.
Asked why she had not registered to vote in Lafayette Parish if she lived here more than two years, Gonzalez said she was “under the assumption she would move back to Texas,” but has since decided to remain in Lafayette.
Fifteenth Judicial District Court Judge Valerie Gotch-Garrett scheduled a hearing on the matter for 4 p.m. Friday.
Three other candidates in the race for mayor-president, all Republicans from Lafayette, are Monique Blanco Boulet, incumbent Josh Guillory and Jan Swift.