Lafayette officials are in negotiations to buy a downtown building at 214 Jefferson St., referred to as the Lemoine building, to house operations of Lafayette City Court and the City Marshal’s Office.
Currently, both operate out of a 1960s-era building downtown on the corner of Lee Avenue and Convent Street.
Mayor-President Josh Guillory in February announced a potential public-private partnership with Johnny Blancher, owner of Rock ‘n’ Bowl, to build a 208-unit apartment complex with commercial space and a parking garage.
The project would require tearing down the City Court and City Marshal building which abuts property Blancher bought in 2019.
The City Council on Tuesday voted 4-1 to approve an ordinance allocating $9.5 million to buy four properties and giving Guillory authority to negotiate and sign contracts related to the project.
Council Chairman Glenn Lazard voted no, not offering an explanation. Lazard was critical early on of the way the Guillory administration handled the proposal. City Council members, City Court judges and the City Marshal were not informed until Guillory issued a press release.
The main building at 214 Jefferson St., which once housed the federal bankruptcy court, is owned by Jefferson Street Development LLC, which includes Leonard Lemoine and Vincent Champagne, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State Office.
Also part of the purchase package, according to the ordinance adopted Tuesday, are a parking lot at 211 W. Third St., which is behind 214 Jefferson St., as well as a parking lot at 100 W. Cypress St. and a building at 108 Jefferson St., both of which run alongside the Jefferson Street underpass.
The main building would require renovations to accommodate the City Court and City Marshal’s operations.
City Court Judges Doug Saloom and Jules Edwards and City Marshal Reggie Thomas expressed concern Tuesday about whether they would have the opportunity to determine that the building is well-suited for the needs of City Court and the City Marshal before the property is purchased.
"As long as we have your commitment that if it doesn’t fit we're not going to be forced to move," Saloom said.
Saloom said they met with architects after walking through the building and twice received preliminary drawings, making changes. They stopped working with the architects upon learning it was necessary to go through a professional services review committee process to hire the architect.
That work, CAO Cydra Wingerter said, was paid for by the seller and architect.
The PSRC on July 27 recommended hiring ACSW Architects for the project. The firm will be hired, she said, once money is approved, which was authorized by the City Council on Tuesday.
The judges and marshal, Saloom said, will meet with the architects, review and comment on designs and, in two to three weeks should be able to determine if the building at 214 Jefferson St. will work for their purposes.
Lafayette officials have a 90-day period to conduct due diligence, City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan said. If it takes longer, the owners have indicated they have someone else interested in buying the building.