A Lafayette grand jury handed up charges against suspects in three Lafayette Parish homicide cases on Wednesday.
The grand jury issued a superseding indictment for 22-year-old Kendall Leopaul, who is accused in the July 24, 2021 fatal shooting of 21-year-old Vontré Broussard in the parking lot of the Walgreens at North University Avenue and Gloria Switch Road in Carencro. Broussard was killed while shitting inside a vehicle, the Carencro Police Department said.
Leopaul was originally indicted in 2021 on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder against a second victim, assault by drive-by shooting and three counts of aggravated criminal damage to property.
On Wednesday, the grand jury amended those charges to a count of second-degree murder and three counts of aggravated criminal damage to property.
Leopaul has a pleading date scheduled on Oct. 26. If he does not enter a plea, he is scheduled for a jury trial Oct. 30 before 15th Judicial District Court Judge Marilyn Castle, according to court records.
The grand jury also handed up a manslaughter charge against 26-year-old Deondre Breaux in the December death of Pernell Cormier.
Sgt. Stephen Bajat with the Lafayette Police Department said Cormier died at a local hospital after striking his head on the ground during a dispute with Breaux at a corner store at 104 N. General Marshall St. The indictment said the fight happened on or about Dec. 27.
The 57-year-old returned home after hitting his head and an ambulance was called hours later. His injuries were initially reported to Acadian Ambulance as a slip and fall, but officers investigated after concern from Cormier’s family. He died at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center on Dec. 30, according to his obituary.
Investigators found video surveillance that showed Breaux strike Cormier once as the neighbors argued, which caused his fatal injuries, Bajat said.
Breaux is scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 19.
The grand jury handed up two first-degree murder charges against 21-year-old Zaylin Sion in a third homicide case.
Sion is accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old Denzel O’Neil Smith and his friend 22-year-old Codie Laday in the front yard of Smith’s parents’ home on South Orleans Drive on June 19.
Sion and 18-year-old Alayna Moreau of Church Point were arrested at a Port Allen motel by West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies after the shooting. No charges have been filed against Moreau in the case to date.
At a vigil for the two young fathers, family members of Smith’s said Sion had stayed on-and-off at his apartment in recent months and they were baffled at what caused the sudden shooting.