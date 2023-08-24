The 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office can use surveillance video evidence of a then-juvenile defendant speaking to his mother in a police interview room as part of his prosecution in a first-degree murder case, a Lafayette judge decided Friday.
District Court Judge Michele Billeaud denied a motion from Brendell Clay’s defense attorney to have the statements suppressed at a Friday hearing.
Clay, 19, was one of four suspects arrested in the July 24, 2021 death of 30-year-old Clifton Williams, who was fatally shot while driving in the 2100 block of Northeast Evangeline Thruway. Police investigators have said evidence points to Williams’ vehicle being mistaken for the shooter’s intended target.
Clay faces a count of first-degree murder in the case. He was 17 at the time of the shooting.
Detective James Gayle with the Lafayette Police Department testified at Friday’s hearing that Clay was brought to the Lafayette Police Department’s headquarters for questioning after he and others were detained following a vehicle chase the night of the shooting. Gayle said Clay was left alone with his mother, Takina Clay, to review a juvenile rights form and determine if he would invoke his right to an attorney.
The conversation that ensued, and later interactions between Clay and his sister, are what the defense attempted to suppress. The district attorney’s office said in a court filing that Clay can be heard on surveillance video from the interview room allegedly discussing his role in the shooting and such details as the age of the victim and what catalyzed the shooting.
Prosecutor James Klock played portions of the video at Friday’s hearing, including sections showing Clay with his mother, sister and with officers, as well as clips of Clay gesturing toward a surveillance camera in the corner of the room while alone.
Klock argued the differences in Clay’s body language and volume, like speaking quietly toward the wall when with his mother versus making direct eye contact and speaking clearly when addressing an officer, indicated he was aware of the presence of a surveillance camera in the room and in turn knew his conversations with his mother and sister were not private.
Gayle said in response to questions from Billeaud that a sign in the police department’s lobby, where Clay’s mother entered the building, states that visitors may be recorded, though he wasn’t sure if a similar sign was posted outside the interview room.
Defense attorney Richie Houghton, who began representing Clay in April, argued it was natural for his client’s mother to ask questions about the situation to offer her son guidance about his rights and to determine a course of action.
He said while Clay and his mother knew they were in a police interview room, they believed the Lafayette Police Department’s practice of leaving parent and child alone to review the juvenile rights form was done in the spirit of affording them privacy.
“For LPD’s policy to have any value whatsoever, the informed decision to invoke the right to counsel requires an informed discussion. It’s natural for parents to ask their children about the circumstances,” Houghton said.
Billeaud found that Clay made statements against his own interest to a non-state actor, when his actions on video demonstrated he had reasonable knowledge he was under surveillance, and that his statements could be used as potential evidence at his trial.