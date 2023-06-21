A Lafayette man was sentenced to 25 years in prison, with about two thirds of the sentence suspended, after pleading guilty to a 2019 fatal shooting at an Evangeline Thruway motel.
Nicholas Hebert, 31, was sentenced June 12 after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the death of 48-year-old Frederick Richardson, a Baton Rouge father and U.S. Army veteran. As part of the plea deal, signed in December, the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office agreed to a maximum potential sentence of 25 years.
District Court Judge Royale Colbert sentenced Hebert to 25 years but suspended all but eight years of the sentence and gave the 31-year-old credit for the time he’s spent incarcerated since his initial arrest.
With credit for time served, Hebert will spend roughly three and a half years in prison.
Hebert was originally indicted on a count of second-degree murder in the case.
Prosecutor Lance Beal said the district attorney’s office chose to pursue a manslaughter plea because of the limited evidence in the case. He said casings and witness statements from two people associated with Hebert were the primary evidence in the case.
It was not a clean-cut case from an evidence perspective, he said.
Beal said investigators determined Richardson was in town for work and had picked up a woman walking alongside the NW Evangeline Thruway frontage road and agreed to bring her back to her room at the Super 7 Inn and Suites motel at 2111 NW Evangeline Thruway the afternoon of Jan. 3, 2019.
Richardson and the woman agreed he could return later that day to have sex with her.
When Richardson returned to the motel, Hebert was in the woman’s room; the two were romantically linked. The woman told investigators she asked Hebert to leave and then herself left the room to get a condom. While retrieving a condom from another room in the motel, the woman told officers that Hebert came to her and said he’d shot another man because he’d been fired on first. He then fled, the prosecutor said.
In a memorandum filed by attorney Valex Amos, Hebert asserted the woman asked him to tell Richardson to leave, at which point the men exchanged words and Richardson went out to his truck to retrieve what Hebert believed to be a gun. He said in the filing that Richardson pointed a gun at the room and claimed he fired as an act of self-defense.
The woman’s adult son was also present at the motel at the time of the shooting and told investigators he went to check on the arguing Hebert and Richardson and saw Richardson point a gun toward Hebert’s room.
Colbert’s sentence came after a victim impact statement from Richardson’s wife, Kimberly Richardson. The 48-year-old was stepfather to Richardson’s three children and had three adult children of his own, she said. The couple married in 2015.
Kimberly Richardson said her husband was an active member of his church, a mentor to their blended family of children and other youth in the community, and the provider for their family. She said before his death he spoke weekly to his mother, and in the wake of his death had missed walking his sister down the aisle at her wedding.
Richardson’s widow said she’s been in and out of counseling for years as she struggled with her grief and waited for resolution to her husband’s case while making repeated trips to Lafayette for court appearances.
"I didn’t want to get up here but I was told I had to be the voice for him because he’s not here to tell his side of the story or defend himself. This is my final act of love for him as his wife,” she said.
“I want him back but I can’t get that,” Kimberly Richardson said.
Hebert did not testify on his own behalf but did express his regret to Richardson’s widow after the sentence was handed down.
“It was a misunderstanding that got carried away...I wish that something different happened,” he said.