A Lafayette man was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to negligent homicide in the October 2022 death of a 60-year-old man.
Robert Wayne Thomas, 51, was sentenced by 15th Judicial District Court Judge Marilyn Castle to four years in jail, with credit for time served, in the death of Charles Thomas on Oct. 22. The two men are not related, authorities said. The sentencing was held on Aug. 17.
Lafayette police officers responded to the 2000 block of NW Evangeline Thruway around 9:27 a.m. Oct. 22 after reports of a man lying on the Frontage Road. CPR was administered by a bystander, then emergency medical responders, but the 60-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
An altercation between Robert Thomas and Charles Thomas preceded the fatal fall, the department said.
Robert Thomas was initially charged with manslaughter in the case in February, and in May pleaded guilty to negligent homicide, court records show.
Prosecutor James Klock said it’s still unknown exactly what the two men were arguing over.
The district attorney’s office gathered testimony from two witnesses, one who was driving past and saw the altercation and another who was working at a nearby Metro PCS and noticed the incident while outside on a break. Neither witness saw the exact cause of Charles Thomas’s fall, he said.
There were no surveillance cameras in the area that captured the scuffle and though one witness captured a portion of the incident on cell phone video, the video did not begin until after the 60-year-old was already lying on the ground, Klock said.
"Given the evidence in the state’s possession, the underlying circumstances best fit negligent homicide and all parties agreed that was the case. By pleading guilty, Mr. Thomas accepted those actions,” Klock said.
The district attorney’s office is prosecuting several similar cases.
On Aug. 24, a Lafayette grand jury charged 26-year-old Deondre Breaux with manslaughter in the December death of 57-year-old Pernell Cormier. The Lafayette man struck his head on the ground during a dispute with Breaux at a North General Marshall Street corner store and died days later, the Lafayette Police Department said.
In 2021, Kirk Bourque was charged with manslaughter in the death of Samer Tobeh, who died from injuries after his head struck a curb during an altercation with Bourque on I-10 near Louisiana Avenue.
As part of the 51-year-old's sentence, Castle recommended Robert Thomas receive mental health and substance abuse treatment during his time incarcerated.
At the time of his arrest, Robert Thomas was homeless. Lafayette police officers apprehended the 51-year-old at a vacant home he was squatting in after a witness saw him return to the property after the altercation with Charles Thomas, Klock said.
Charles Thomas is survived by seven siblings and five stepsiblings, according to his obituary.