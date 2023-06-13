A 24-year-old Lafayette man was sentenced to life in prison Monday after a second-degree murder conviction, though the Lafayette judge who delivered the sentence said he would prefer an alternative to life if state law allowed sentencing deviations in murder cases.
In February, a unanimous jury convicted Taveon Leary of second-degree murder in the March 2019 shooting death of 22-year-old Kendrick Flugence Jr. after a five-day trial. State law mandates life imprisonment when a defendant is convicted of second-degree murder.
Leary was sentenced to life in prison by 15th Judicial District Court Judge Royale Colbert on Monday morning.
The sentencing hearing was broken across two dates; on May 17, Flugence’s mother, father and grandmother gave victim impact testimony and on Monday, Leary’s sister spoke on his behalf and the sentence was imposed. The dates were split while new counsel, Richie Houghton, enrolled in Leary’s case.
Flugence was fatally shot at the Mon Chateau apartments in the 2800 block of Louisiana Avenue on March 24, 2019. The 22-year-old had moved into the complex only days before and repeatedly exchanged insults and argued with Leary.
The prosecution presented evidence that Flugence attempted to settle things with a fist fight. Leary claimed Flugence had a gun and fired first, forcing him to act in self-defense, while forensic investigators found casings from only a single gun at the scene. No guns were ever recovered in the case.
Leary offered apologies to Flugence’s family for what happened and claimed responsibility Monday. He said he didn’t mean for things to happen as they did, but maintained he was acting out of self-defense and asserted he didn’t deserve the mandated life sentence.
The question of Leary’s remorse was a sticking point for Flugence’s mother, Tina Lewis, in her May statements to Leary and the court.
Lewis said she had feared her son, who was a long-haul trucker, would be injured or die in an accident on the road, but never expected him to be killed at home. She said while Leary’s family is also in pain, they can still see their loved one, an option she no longer has. Lewis said she did not feel the 24-year-old had shown sufficient remorse over her son’s death.
She said she cries every day and hasn’t visited her son’s grave in two years because it’s too stark of a reminder that he’s gone.
“I forgive you for the harsh decision you made but you deserve the time they will give you,” Lewis said.
Flugence’s grandmother, Geraldine Batiste, expressed her grief that she will never again hear her grandson’s laughter or hug and kiss him or hear stories about his travels. She said there are only losers in this scenario.
“Now at this time we’ve lost two young Black men. One to the grave and one to the prison system. Two children have lost their fathers. You can see your child, but my grandson can’t see his,” Batiste said.
Leary’s sister La’Donna Maryland pleaded on Monday for Colbert to find a way to impose a more lenient sentence on her brother.
Maryland said her older brother was a kind and supportive sibling who guided, protected and uplifted her throughout their lives and whose “bright smile always brightened my day.” She said their mother always emphasized the importance of using words to resolve conflict.
Tears rolled off Leary’s cheeks as his sister read her statement.
“We won’t stop caring about you,” Maryland told Leary.
Colbert bemoaned the situation and the tragic cycle Leary seemed to be repeating. From background information gathered during Leary’s pre-sentencing investigation, Colbert noted Leary was raised by a single mother after his own father went to prison when he was about a year old, and the 24-year-old is now heading to prison with an infant of his own.
The judge said he disagreed with imposing a life sentence in the case and did not feel it would achieve the greatest good for all parties, but did not have an alternative under the law.
“I think a life sentence in this case is tragic, but that’s my opinion. I can’t substitute my opinion for the legislature’s opinion,” Colbert said.
“Locking people up for life is doing us no damn good,” he said to those gathered in the courtroom.