A Lafayette judge Monday afternoon rejected the appeal of a candidate for Lafayette mayor-president that was filed an hour past the deadline.
Priscilla Gonzalez, 39, said she filed the appeal at 1 p.m. Monday. The deadline was noon.
Fifteenth Judicial District Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett signed a ruling just before 3 p.m. rejecting the appeal.
Unless Gonzalez appeals to the state supreme court, she will be removed from the Oct. 14 ballot.
"There's not much more I can do as of right now," Gonzalez said after her appeal was rejected.
Gonzalez said she hopes everyone is awakened by her attempt to run for office and she hopes people register to vote and head to the polls in October.
With Gonzalez out of the race, three candidates, all Republicans, remain, including incumbent Josh Guillory, Monique Blanco Boulet and Jan Swift.
Gonzalez, a Democrat who ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Corpus Christi, Texas, in 2022, was turned away Aug. 10, the last day to qualify for the Lafayette race, because she was not a registered voter in Lafayette Parish and did not possess a Louisiana ID.
She returned later in the day having registered to vote and with a Louisiana ID, not a driver's license. She certified that she filed Louisiana income taxes and has been a resident of Lafayette Parish at least a year.
On Aug. 14, Lafayette resident Aimee Boyd Robinson filed a challenge to Gonzalez's candidacy.
Garrett following a hearing Friday ruled that Gonzalez did not meet the residency requirement to run for mayor-president.
Gonzalez said during the hearing that her decision to remain in Lafayette was "set in stone" on July 11, when she obtained power of attorney over her ailing stepfather in Lafayette.
At the time she qualified for the race, her driver's license and vehicle license plate were from Texas.
A representative of the Louisiana Department of Revenue testified Friday that there was not record of Gonzalez having filed Louisiana tax returns as of the day Gonzalez qualified.