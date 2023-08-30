A Lafayette murder suspect is back in jail after a recent arrest in an Opelousas shooting and the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office aims to keep him in custody until his trial.
Phillip Dwayne Joseph, 37, was arrested on July 22 by the Opelousas Police Department and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies and illegal use of weapons, as well as a bench warrant, according to court and jail booking records.
Joseph was released on a $100,000 bond in April in connection with a second-degree murder charge in Lafayette. On July 28, prosecutor Don Knecht filed a motion to have Joseph’s bond revoked and the Opelousas resident detained until his trial in the murder case.
Joseph is accused of shooting a gun and threatening a woman while retrieving belongings from her Opelousas residence. Investigators said he fired a gun multiple times “thinking that someone was there to harm him” and “grabbed the victim while telling her not to move or he would shoot her,” the revocation motion from Knecht said.
The 37-year-old is accused of hiding the firearm before police arrived; multiple spent casings were found in the residence and a Century Arms 7.62mm firearm was recovered, the court filing said.
“Mr. Joseph’s conduct shows that he is a danger to society and others while out on bond,” Knecht wrote in the revocation motion.
On Wednesday, Joseph’s bond agent, United States Surety, LLC, filed a constructive surrender and terminated their bond obligation for him.
Despite the surrender, Knecht said a revocation hearing is necessary because Joseph still has a bond amount set in the case and could secure a new bondsman if not detained pre-trial. He is currently under a temporary detainer and will remain in custody at the St. Landry Parish Jail at least until a hearing on Knecht’s motion is held, the prosecutor said.
Beyond his shooting arrest, Joseph is also accused of failing to follow the conditions of his GPS monitoring program while out on bond.
His monitoring company, Southern Coast Solutions, reported that he lost his monitor’s battery and failed to replace it, and on July 19 left the state and went to Houston, Texas, where he claimed he was purchasing a vehicle, Knecht’s filing said.
The Opelousas man is scheduled for a pre-trial court appearance on Sept. 21 before 15th Judicial District Court Judge Scott Privat. Two previous hearings on Knecht’s motion to revoke Joseph’s bond, on Aug. 3 and Aug. 17, were rescheduled, according to court records.
Joseph is accused in the death of 38-year-old Karla Garner, who was found unresponsive in the roadway near the 700 block of Bonin Road on the morning of June 25, 2022. Garner was fatally shot, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Joseph faces counts of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile in connection with the shooting. He was indicted on the second-degree murder charge by a Lafayette grand jury in February.
A second suspect, Marshall Leday, was also arrested on a count of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder in the case but has not been formally charged, according to court records.