A Lafayette police officer has filed suit against the police department and Lafayette Consolidated Government alleging she was sexually harassed and then retaliated against by Sgt. Wayne Griffin, the department’s one-time interim chief.
Sr. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas filed the lawsuit in the 15th Judicial District Court in Lafayette on Sept. 26, alleging that she was subjected to “overt, persistent and ongoing acts of unwelcome sexual harassment, sexual assault and sexual battery” in the roughly 10 months she was under Griffin’s direct supervision as a public information officer for the department.
The alleged harassment at the heart of the lawsuit was also the subject of an investigation into Griffin last year.
Dugas’ attorney Curtis Guillory said in the lawsuit the harassment included inappropriate text messages, comments about her appearance, sexual advances and requests for nude photographs, beginning when Griffin was made her direct supervisor.
“Griffin’s sexual advances continued on a regular basis at the office and always only when Bridgette and he were alone,” Guillory wrote in the lawsuit filing.
The officer claims the harassment ceased when it became clear Griffin may be elevated to chief of police. Griffin was named interim chief on Oct. 7, 2021 following the ouster of Chief Thomas Glover. Dugas claims she was moved from her desired position as public information officer to patrol after Griffin was made interim chief because she refused his advances.
Griffin only held the position for two weeks. He was put on leave after LCG’s human resources division was alerted to allegations Griffin sexually harassed Dugas by another police officer, whom Dugas had confided in.
“Bridgette quickly found herself being openly criticized by colleagues at work, harassed by the media, and sought out for questioning by LCG human resources,” the lawsuit said.
Dugas claims the harassment and subsequent attention created a “hostile work environment” and led to emotional distress and anxiety.
She is suing both Griffin and Lafayette Consolidated Government. She claims LCG is at fault for failing to train and monitor Griffin, failing to have a proper sexual harassment reporting structure and failing to investigate claims into Griffin.
LCG attorney Joel Babineaux denied the allegations in the city-parish’s response and claimed that Dugas did not exhaust all administrative or internal remedies for her allegations before filing suit and said the city-parish took steps to prevent harassment in the workplace.
In her response, Griffin’s attorney Allyson Melancon argued the sexual exchanges were reciprocal, a claim she also made during Griffin’s appeal to the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board, and emphasized that allegations of sexual harassment by Griffin were not sustained in the joint internal affairs and human resources investigation conducted into the situation.
He was however found to have lied to investigators, among other policy violations.
Griffin was fired in January for untruthfulness and other policy breaches related to the investigation, but his termination was overturned by the Fire and Police Board during an appeal hearing on Oct. 5, and he was instead given a 90-day suspension and afforded back pay.
In a filing, Melancon called on the judge to issue an order for Dugas to preserve all messages, emails and other exchanges tied to her phone and email, because Griffin’s team would like to hire outside experts to analyze Dugas’ communications and social media for evidence of sexual exchanges with others.
“The fact that defendant seeks to preserve text messages, iMessages and emails between Bridgette P. Dugas and parties that are not part of this civil suit nor was ever a part of this investigation, is a clear invasion of privacy for those parties and Bridgette P. Dugas,” Guillory wrote in a filing in response.
Dugas seeks “reasonable” damages in the suit. A hearing is scheduled in the case on Dec. 19 before District Court Judge Kristian Earles.