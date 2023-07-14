An Acadiana woman has filed a lawsuit against Lafayette Consolidated Government and a Lafayette police officer alleging the officer sent her inappropriate text messages and tried to coerce sexual engagement from her by intimating he could use his position to influence the outcome of her OWI arrest.
The lawsuit from Christy Spence Lipps was filed Wednesday in 15th Judicial District Court against Lafayette Consolidated Government and Lafayette Police Department officer Cpl. Tommy Aphaiyarath. Lafayette attorney Chris Villemarette is representing Lipps.
Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department confirmed Aphaiyarath is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation. The investigation was initiated after Lipps filed a complaint against Aphaiyarath with the department’s internal affairs division June 8.
In the lawsuit, Lipps claims Aphaiyarath initiated a traffic stop on her in the early morning hours of June 3 and arrested Lipps.
The booking log from Lafayette Parish Correctional Center lists Lipps, 35, of Arnaudville, as being arrested June 3 on counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, failing to obey a traffic control device and driving with an expired license plate.
Lipps alleges that while Aphaiyarath was booking her into LPCC he took her cell phone while in an area that was not covered by security cameras and added his phone number to her contacts under the name “Christy’s Man.”
Once she bonded out of jail, Aphaiyarath began messaging her, the lawsuit says.
The 35-year-old says Aphaiyarath sent her more than 50 text messages between June 3 and June 7 of a sexual nature, such as talking about how sexy she was, asking her to imagine “the things I would do to you” and stating that thoughts of her raised his blood pressure.
In these messages he requested nude photographs of Lipps, the court filing says.
The lawsuit claims Aphaiyarath made Lipps believe “that he possessed power to control the prosecution of the criminal charges against her.”
“Defendant made statements to impress upon plaintiff that he had the power to control her case because of the relationships he maintained with certain individuals within the judicial system and on June 6, 2023, defendant, sent a text message to plaintiff, Christy Spence Lipps, advising her that she had been accepted into sobriety court and that through his efforts she was placed on the ‘fast track’ to resolving her case,” the lawsuit claims.
More statements suggesting his influence followed, including a message that he would have her case transferred to a probation officer he had a relationship with, the lawsuit says.
Aphaiyarath’s status as the arresting officer in her case and his sexual overtures made Lipps believe “she was at defendant’s mercy and unable to resist defendant’s repeated advances” and caused feelings of helplessness, fear, anxiety and emotional distress, the filing says.
The text messages moved beyond sexual statements on June 7, when Lipps claims Aphaiyarath went to her place of work and acquired the vehicle identification number on her vehicle, after which he used his position with the Lafayette Police Department to research the vehicle in databases to acquire more personal information about Lipps.
He then texted Lipps questioning why she transferred her vehicle’s registration into her mother’s name, the lawsuit claims.
Lipps and Villemarette allege Lafayette Consolidated Government is liable because the local government authority, as overseer of the Lafayette Police Department, failed to ensure Aphaiyarath was properly supervised, trained and monitored.
Lipps is seeking damages along with legal and court costs.