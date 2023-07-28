Lafayette Consolidated Government has moved to dismiss its lawsuit against the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board after claiming the board violated the state’s open meetings law during an officer’s February termination appeal hearing.
Lafayette Consolidated Government’s attorney in the lawsuit Michael Adley filed a motion to dismiss on Wednesday.
The lawsuit was tied to the termination appeal of Jeremy Robert, who was initially fired from the Lafayette Police Department by Mayor-President Josh Guillory in July 2020 while he was in the midst of appealing a one-day suspension for pulling a woman out of his unit and “hog tying” her. The case bounced between the Fire and Police Civil Service Board and court system for more than two years.
The lawsuit, filed in April, alleged board members entered executive session, deliberated in secret and then returned to the open meeting and announced they had voted in favor of reinstating Robert. Meeting notes and a recording taken by an Acadiana Advocate reporter at the Feb. 8 meeting reflect a roll call vote to reinstate Robert was taken in the open meeting.
Adley said in the filing that LCG sought to have the civil service board’s reinstatement of Robert voided through the lawsuit, but Robert resigned from the Lafayette Police Department on July 14, making the need for litigation moot. LCG also sought to have Robert’s reinstatement overturned in a separate appeal to the 15th Judicial District Court.
Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green confirmed to the Acadiana Advocate that Robert resigned.
Just hours before the dismissal request was filed, Fire and Police Civil Service Board members met with board attorney Candice Hattan in executive session Wednesday to discuss their legal strategy after Hattan said she was served Tuesday with an amended petition from LCG making new accusations against the board.
The amended petition alleged board members failed to give a reason for entering executive session and take a vote of members before exiting the regular meeting. Adley also alleged board members claimed after the fact that the executive session was to discuss Robert’s “character and/or professional competence” but that conversation went beyond that.
Hattan said at Wednesday’s meeting that LCG did not disclose the witness who provided the facts to support the city-parish's claim and that in her opinion, Guillory’s administration was taking retaliatory action against the board because they disproved of the board’s decision to reinstate Robert.
"It’s done to harass and attempt to push the board back from exercising its duties,” Hattan said after Wednesday’s meeting.
Hattan, when reached for comment on the city-parish's motion to dismiss the lawsuit, said she felt it was “the right thing to do” on LCG’s part.