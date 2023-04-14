Lafayette Consolidated Government is suing the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board, alleging the board violated the state’s Open Meetings Law during a February hearing of a Lafayette police officer’s termination appeal.
The Feb. 8 hearing centered on the case of Officer Jeremy Robert, who was fired by Mayor-President Josh Guillory in July 2020 after Guillory viewed body camera video of the officer pulling a woman out of his unit and “hog tying” her.
Robert was in the midst of appealing a one-day suspension for the same incident when Guillory issued the termination.
The officer’s case bounced between the fire and police board and the court system for over two years. In February, the case was again brought before the board to determine if Guillory terminated Robert in good faith and for just cause.
In the lawsuit, filed Monday, LCG alleges the civil service board members entered executive session, deliberated in secret and then announced a vote in favor of reinstating Robert upon returning to the regular meeting.
“The Attorney General’s Office has been clear that ‘a vote may not be taken during executive session and simply announced at the resumed meeting.' It explained that ‘this would constitute the taking of binding action in an executive session which is prohibited,’” the filing states, citing several opinions from the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.
The lawsuit was filed by Michael Adley on behalf of LCG, with city-parish attorney Greg Logan also listed on the petition. Logan was present in the audience at the Feb. 8 meeting, while attorney Michael Corry represented LCG during the hearing.
In the filing, LCG incorrectly lists the meeting date as Feb. 9.
The case was assigned to 15th Judicial District Judge Thomas Frederick.
Meeting notes and a recording taken by an Acadiana Advocate reporter at the Feb. 8 meeting reflect that after roughly 34 minutes in executive session, the board held a vote to return to their regular meeting.
Following that vote, board member Christina Olivier made a motion that Robert’s termination was not made in good faith or for just cause, basing her motion on “what I read in each counsel’s evidence book, what I saw on the two videos and what I’ve heard from each witness today.”
The motion was seconded by board member Wayne Prejean and members held a roll call vote, where the four members present – Olivier, Prejean, Micky Broussard and Ron Clark – each voted in favor of reinstating the officer.
The fifth board seat, previously held by Kenneth Boudreaux, was vacant following Boudreaux’s January resignation. A replacement was not appointed until March.
The board’s general counsel Candice Hattan said in a phone interview that the board adhered to the Open Meetings Law and executive session requirements.
“I was present throughout. There was no objection by either side to the motion to go into executive session. If there had been, the board would have deferred to the employee’s desire to keep us out of executive session. I was present myself throughout executive session and at no time did any member of the board discuss or poll the taking of a vote of any kind or even state how they were inclined to vote. They were in full compliance with Louisiana law regarding executive session,” she said.
Hattan said how quickly board members make up their mind about the case and motions to proceed to a vote is not indicative of what occurred in the executive session.
Lafayette Consolidated Government is seeking attorney’s fees, civil penalties against any board member who “knowingly and willingly violated the Open Meetings Law,” a judgment voiding the board’s decision to reinstate Robert and a declaration that the board’s executive session violated the state Open Meetings Law, with a prohibition on the practice moving forward.
Hattan said any attorney’s fees or other monetary damages assessed against the board would come from the board’s budget, which comes from Lafayette Consolidated Government.