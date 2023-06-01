A Lafayette judge sentenced Maegan Adkins Barras to six months in jail for accessing and attempting to change the passwords of her incapacitated husband's social media and email accounts three days after a court ordered her to not access the accounts.
Fifteenth Judicial District Court Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett suspended all but 24 hours of the sentence with several stipulations, including that Barras seek treatment for gambling addiction after her release from jail, abstain from social media for 90 days and pay all court, attorney and expert fees within 60 days.
"She's gone too far," Garrett shouted during the hearing. "She keeps going too far."
Barras left the courthouse Thursday afternoon in handcuffs and shackles, heading to the same jail where her husband suffered brain damage in November 2018 after attempting to kill himself. Garrett ordered the bailiff to place Maegan Barras in a padded cell at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and keep her on 24-hour suicide watch.
Garrett has repeatedly threatened Maegan Barras with jailtime for violating court orders but, until now, suspended all of the sentences, often after the Youngsville woman begged not to be sent to the same place where her husband's injury occurred. Joshua Barras, who's at the center of the Lafayette court case that's generated national attention, remains in a minimally conscious state. He currently lives in a New Iberia nursing home.
The curatorship case drew national attention in 2021 as the man's wife and mother argued over his fate in court, on social media and even on "Dr. Phil."
On May 22, Garrett named the man's sister, Robyn Wells, as curator and his mother, Kelly Barras, as under-curator, allowing them to make legal decisions about his care going forward. The judge also ordered Maegan Barras at that time to give all passwords to her husband's social media and email accounts to Rebecca LaSalle, an attorney representing Joshua Barras, and prohibited Maegan Barras from accessing the accounts again. The order came after Joshua Barras' Facebook account was used to post a negative comment on Wells' Facebook page.
Maegan Barras was disqualified earlier this year from ever again serving as curator of her husband after she repeatedly asked for donations online to benefit him that she instead gambled away.
On May 25, Joshua Barras' Facebook and Gmail accounts were accessed by the same IP address, a numeric designation that identifies a device's location on the internet, in Youngsville as on May 22 when Maegan Barras logged into the accounts using her cellphone in the courtroom. The accounts were actively used for about 13 hours on May 25, according to Joshua Pellerin, an information technology expert who testified in Thursday's hearing. The search history on Joshua Barras' Facebook account was deleted during that time, and there was an attempt to change the password, which alerted LaSalle's team to the activity.
Maegan Barras showed up to Thursday's contempt hearing with attorney Randy Guidry. She represented herself in the May 22 hearing over who would serve as Joshua Barras' legal caregivers after firing her previous lawyer, Jessica Reaux.
Guidry questioned the expert on how he could be certain Maegan Barras was responsible for the recent activity on her husband's accounts.
"I can't say for 100% sure," Pellerin said. "But it's a huge probability."
Guidry questioned whether the judge's order had been overly broad by saying Maegan Barras could have "no access" to her husband's accounts. Guidry also asked the judge to consider house arrest instead of jailtime.
"That's a privileged sentence," Garrett said.
"Of a sick person," Guidry said.
"Of a mastermind. She plays the victim," Garrett said. "I want her to remember what it feels like to be in a jail cell."
Garrett told Maegan Barras it was Guidry's arguments that convinced the judge to suspend most of the jail sentence. Garrett also said she will not hesitate to send Maegan Barras back to jail for the full sentence if she does not comply with any part of the court's orders, including abstaining from all social media accounts, including her own, for 90 days.
Garrett said Meagan Barras was found to be "maliciously in contempt" of her May 22 court order. Garrett also said the reason she's been so lenient with Maegan Barras is because she understands the woman suffers from a gambling addiction.
"She played games in this courtroom," Garrett said. "Enough is enough."