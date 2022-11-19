An Alexandria man convicted of staging and setting off bombs in Alexandria and Monroe bought some of the bomb making materials in Lafayette, federal prosecutors said.
On Friday, a federal jury in Alexandria found 40-year-old Daniel Aikens guilty of three counts of making a destructive device, three counts of possession of a destructive device in violation of the NFA, one count of use of an explosive to commit a federal felony and one count of conveying malicious false information.
Aikens will be sentenced by Western District of Louisiana Senior Judge Dee Drell on March 3.
The charges were tied to three separate bombings in Monroe and Alexandria between September 2019 and January 2020.
The first bombing happened at Cloyd’s Beauty School in Monroe on Sept. 12, 2019. A man suffered burns to his hands and face when an explosion went off while he was placing boxes in a commercial garbage can outside the beauty school. Investigators collected remnants of the explosive device and determined a rocket motor sold at hobby stores was placed inside a pressure cooker, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana Brandon B. Brown said in a statement.
Agents found surveillance footage that showed an unidentified Black man purchasing a rocket motor at a West Monroe Hobby Lobby two days before the bombing. Other evidence included a piece of tape on the device that agents were able to extract DNA from.
The second bombing happened in Alexandria outside a Texaco gas station on Dec. 20, 2019. An unknown man called 911 to report the explosion.
The final bombing happened in Alexandria on Jan. 2, 2020 at Payday Today on MacArthur Drive. An employee received a call from a man about a set of lost keys. While the woman searched the parking lot for the keys, an explosive device was detonated in a nearby trash can. The caller then threatened the employee, telling her he caused the explosion and he would set off another if she didn’t give him $10,000 in cash, prosecutors said.
The caller then told the employee he knew where she lived, knew about her three children and would kill her and her family if she did not comply.
The employee told the caller Payday Today did not keep that much money on hand and she would need to make a withdrawal from a bank. She stayed on the phone while she locked up the store, but instead of going to a bank she went into a neighboring convenience store. The caller then demanded why she went into the store – making it clear he was watching from somewhere nearby, Brown’s statement said.
The call was disconnected when the employee suffered a panic attack inside the convenience store. She was uninjured and ultimately did not hand over any money to the bomber. Investigators on scene determined the explosive device used was a pipe bomb.
Surveillance footage from a gas station about 400 feet from Payday Today showed a tall, unidentified Black man making a small purchase just before the explosion. The man was then seen on the phone while looking in the direction of Payday Today. He left the scene in a white Jeep Cherokee.
Aikens was stopped several days later by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office in the same Jeep Cherokee. Agents got search warrants for Aikens’ home and found damage from a blast in his kitchen, including fragments from a galvanized pipe and blast debris, that signaled he had detonated a pipe bomb, investigators said.
Other evidence included texts with a friend discussing the Monroe bombing. The man later told investigators Aikens told him about the Monroe and Texaco bombings, and called him on the phone and allowed him to listen in as he called Payday Today on his “bomb phone,” which investigators determined was also used to call 911 in the Texaco bombing.
Aikens’ personal phone showed he searched Google Street View images around Cloyd’s Beauty School in Monroe and searched “how to build a pressure cooker bomb,” before downloading pdf instructions on bomb making. The DNA collected from the Monroe bombing was a probable match for Aikens.
His phone’s location data, surveillance footage and sales receipts showed Aikens traveled to Lafayette the day before the Texaco bombing, where he purchased materials to make the explosive device along with Christmas gifts.
He stopped at Home Depot, where he purchased a drill bit, two metal pipe caps, a steel pipe and adhesive. He then went to Academy Sporting Goods, where he bought two pounds of Hodgdon H335 rifle powder and three fishing rod and reel combos, which he gifted to his girlfriend and her two children for Christmas. They were recovered at her home.
He ended his shopping trip at Hobby Lobby, where he bought what appeared on security videos to be rocket motor starters. He then returned to the store the day after the Texaco bombing and made the same purchase again, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.