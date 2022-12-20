A Pineville man was sentenced to over 22 years in federal prison for stealing guns from stores in Youngsville and Benton.
Salih Reed, 27, of Pineville, was sentenced to 22 years and six months in federal prison, followed by six years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $38,148.07 in restitution. Reed pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee in August, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana Brandon B. Brown said in a statement.
Reed pleaded guilty to stealing 54 firearms from Sentry Defense in Youngsville on Sept. 1, 2019 and 62 firearms from Guns-N-Ammo in Benton, Louisiana on Nov. 14, 2021.
“Salih Reed not only broke the law by stealing numerous firearms from two stores in Louisiana, but he caused multiple stolen firearms to be illegally transported to other cities in the United States,” Brown said in the statement.
Alexandria resident Jessica Moore, 24, pleaded guilty to a count of theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee for assisting in the Benton theft, and was sentenced to time served and two years of supervised release. She was also ordered to pay $2,500 in restitution.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Youngsville Police Department, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Los Angeles Police Department, Brown said.