The man who shot and killed two people during a social gathering at an apartment complex in Carencro will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole or probation.
Jeremy Edwards pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder Friday in front of a packed courtroom filled with the families of 20-year-olds Adam R. Williamson, of Krotz Springs, and Dustin A. Wiltz, of Scott, who were killed on March 30, 2019.
Edwards was facing the death penalty before taking a plea deal with the 15th Judicial District Attorney's Office, which lead prosecutor Roya Boustany said was done with the consent of the victims' families.
"Justice for our victims is paramount and today we were able to finally have a resolution for the Wiltz and Williamson families and for that our office is extremely grateful," she said in a statement. "These senseless and violent murders in our community have got to stop, and the only way to do that is for individuals who commit crimes to be held accountable."
Williamson's aunt and mother told Judge Thomas Frederick on Friday that Williamson was a light in their family, Boustany said. His mother told the judge that since he was killed, she has been denied the chance to have a daughter-in-law or see Williamson have grandchildren.
Williamson's sister, who shared a birthday with her brother, also told the judge how difficult things have been since her brother's death.
Wiltz's family wrote in his obituary that he would always be known as someone who was "living his best life."
Edwards, who teared up while victims gave their impact statements, told the judge and victims' families he was remorseful, Boustany said.
At the time of the shooting, Carencro Police Chief David Anderson said the motive was unknown and there was no altercation before the shooting. Edwards, without warning, walked up to Williamson and shot him before walking into the kitchen and shooting Wiltz, according to the district attorney's office.
After the shooting, Edwards took the keys from another person inside the apartment and left in a truck. He lost control while being chased by police and crashed into a tree on Acorn Drive. He was treated at a local hospital for injuries and arrested.
Edwards was found incompetent to stand trial in January and was committed to a state psychiatric care facility for treatment.