A St. Landry Parish man who was convicted of manslaughter in mid-April was sentenced to serve 35 years in prison Thursday.
Demyron Skinner was sentenced to 35 years in the November 2019 death of De'Omaante Frank. The 21-year-old was fatally shot in the 800 block of East Maple Avenue near the road’s intersection with South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Frank later died at Acadian Medical Center, the Eunice Police Department said.
“Dee’s presence was always warm, and his smile was contagious. His heart was mighty as a lion and pure as gold. Because he grew up surrounded by love, he became a wonderful father, son, brother, grandson, companion, cousin and a real friend. To know him was to love him,” Frank’s obituary said.
Skinner’s trial concluded with a guilty verdict on April 14. A manslaughter conviction carries a maximum sentence of 40 years.