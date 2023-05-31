The family of a Texas woman found dead inside an Arby’s freezer in New Iberia is suing for more than $1 million after alleging a known freezer defect caused her death.
On Thursday, 63-year-old Nguyet Le’s four children filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Harris County District Court in Texas seeking more than $1 million in damages from Turbo Restaurants, LLC; Sun Holdings, Inc.; Arby’s Restaurant Group, Inc.; Arby’s, Inc.; and Inspire Brands, Inc.
In the lawsuit, filed by attorney Paul Skrabanek, the family states Le was working as the temporary general manager at the Arby’s on East Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia when she died. Le worked full-time as a general manager at a Houston Arby’s, and had been asked in February to assume temporary leadership of the New Iberia restaurant.
Le was dropped off at the restaurant on the morning of May 11 to complete prep tasks ahead of the restaurant’s opening at 10 a.m. Skrabanek said evidence suggests this is when Le became locked in the freezer, which a former employee reported had a broken door since at least August 2022, the lawsuit claims.
Evidence suggests the 63-year-old mother fought to escape.
“The investigating officer relayed that inside of the door of the freezer had been bloodied leading him to conclude Ms. Le panicked once locked inside and beat her hands bloody trying to escape or get someone’s attention. Ultimately she collapsed into a fetal position face down on the frozen floor. The preliminary autopsy findings were hypothermia as the cause of death,” the lawsuit said.
Le’s body was found by her son, Nguyen Le, around 6:20 p.m. the same day, according to the New Iberia Police Department. The younger Le is described in the lawsuit as “somewhat disabled” and lived and worked with his mother.
Skrabanek said a former employee of the New Iberia Arby’s location informed Le’s family that the freezer’s latch was broken for months and the regional manager, who asked Le to take the temporary role in New Iberia, had been made aware of the problem personally during a visit to the location, the lawsuit states.
The former Arby’s employee alleges that workers routinely used a screwdriver to open and close the freezer and used a box of oil to prop the freezer door open while the latch was broken. The freezer was kept at -10 degrees Fahrenheit or lower in accordance with company policy, the lawsuit said.
“Mr. Finster — regional manager — had actual knowledge of the broken freezer latch. Thus, Turbo Restaurants had knowledge of an extremely dangerous condition at its restaurant since at least August 2022. However, they acted with conscious indifference in failing to repair the latch for nearly 9 months. This was the cause in fact and proximate cause of Ms. Le’s death,” the lawsuit claims.
Skrabanek argues the location operator Turbo Restaurants, franchise management company Sun Holdings, two corporate branches of Arby’s and Inspire Brands, the parent company of Arby’s, all bear responsibility for Le’s death.
The attorney is seeking a temporary restraining order and injunction to ensure evidence is preserved, including the current state of the restaurant and any communications or documentation related to the freezer, and to gain access to the New Iberia restaurant to independently document the scene, per court filings.