Suspects in four Lafayette Parish homicides were indicted on murder charges by a grand jury on Wednesday.
Lafayette resident Devin Joseph Celestine, 30, was charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, obstruction of justice and three counts of aggravated criminal damage to property in a July 9 shooting at an apartment complex in the 500 block of N. Pierce Street.
Celestine is accused of killing 22-year-old Dante Savoy, who was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at an area hospital. Celestine was later arrested by the U.S. Marshal Service in Houston, the Lafayette Police Department said.
Duson resident Leroy Leonard Milles, Jr., 24, was charged with second-degree in the Aug. 23 shooting death of 26-year-old Lacorrion Turner. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting in the 600 block of Marigny Circle around 10:30 p.m. and found Turner unresponsive after suffering a gunshot wound and a female victim who was injured, but not shot.
Miles was charged with aggravated second-degree battery for the woman’s injuries. Miles is listed as living on Marigny Circle.
Dillon Wayne Cormier, 30, of Lafayette, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of A.M. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Cormier was arrested in the 100 block of Willie Mae Lane after an unresponsive 1-year-old was found on Sept. 17. The child was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
Also arrested in the case was 23-year-old Deziree Suttoon, who has not yet been charged in the case, according to court records.
Jose Nickolas-Venture, 24, of Lafayette, was charged with second-degree murder in the Nov. 6 death of Raul de Jesus Ortiz. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Windward Street after a report of a deceased man and discovered Ortiz, the department said in a statement.