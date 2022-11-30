Three men and a teenage suspect were indicted Tuesday on murder charges in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Opelousas.
The shooting happened in the 800 block of North Main Street in Opelousas around 8 p.m. on Nov. 2. The 15-year-old was killed when he was struck in the head as shots were fired from a vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene and days later turned themselves over to the Opelousas Police Department, 27th Judicial District Attorney Chad Pitre’s office said in a statement.
Daylan Wheeler, Christopher Coleman and Desment Green, all 21, were each indicted by a St. Landry Parish grand jury on a count each of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the teen’s death. The district attorney’s office said Wheeler fired the gun.
Also indicted on the same charges was 16-year-old Daqualon Robinson.
Wheeler, Coleman and Green will be arraigned on Thursday, while Robinson will be arraigned on Jan. 5.