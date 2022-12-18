Former Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet is in the process of defending her legal license from suspension or other possible discipline stemming from the 2021 video of Odinet using a racial slur in her home.
Odinet appeared before a hearing committee for the Louisiana Attorney Disciplinary Board on Tuesday at the John M. Shaw United States Courthouse for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, where the committee borrowed space.
The committee was made up of three members and the formal disciplinary hearing lasted about three hours, Odinet’s attorney Dane Ciolino said Friday.
The Office of Disciplinary Counsel received complaints about Odinet, but the case was based on a complaint the ODC opened internally, he said. The investigation was opened Jan. 13, according to the charging document.
The disciplinary case stems from a December 2021 video taken inside Odinet’s home that captured the judge and family members commenting on home surveillance footage of an alleged armed burglary at the home the night before. In the video, Odinet calls the man, who was Black, a racial slur.
Odinet resigned from the bench in the aftermath of the video going public. Jules Edwards, a Black man and longtime 15th Judicial District Court judge, was elected to fill Odinet’s unexpired term in a Dec. 10 runoff election against prosecutor Roya Boustany.
In documents provided by Ciolino, the Office of Disciplinary Counsel charges that Odinet’s actions violated canons 1 and 2A of the Louisiana Code of Judicial Conduct and Rule 8.4 of the Louisiana Rules of Professional Conduct, which governs the work and professional behavior of attorneys.
“A judge should participate in establishing, maintaining and enforcing, and shall personally observe, high standards of conduct so that the integrity and independence of the judiciary may be preserved,” Canon 1 states.
“A judge shall respect and comply with the law and shall act at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary,” Canon 2A states.
An attorney shall not “engage in conduct that is prejudicial to the administration of justice,” per Rule 8.4(d).
The Office of Disciplinary Counsel has jurisdiction over former judges that resume their status as an attorney, when their behavior as a judge would have been grounds for lawyer discipline, the charging document outlines.
Ciolino argues that Odinet’s use of the racial slur was unrelated to her legal work, the utterance not made during the work day or in a work environment, and there was no intent to harass another person with the speech because she did consent to the speech being published.
He also disputes that Odinet’s use of a racial slur at home would be punishable under lawyer discipline rules.
“This wasn’t about whether what she said was appropriate or not, it clearly was not appropriate, it was just about whether it was appropriate for a state agency to attempt to suspend an occupational license, here it’s a law license, on the basis of speech uttered in a home on the weekend unrelated to the practice of law,” he said,” he said Friday.
Ciolino said he believes at the case’s heart are issues of First Amendment rights, a person’s right to work and the scope of government authority. If Odinet is disciplined by the board, it could have implications for other licensed professionals in the state, including physicians, plumbers, physical therapists and others, he said.
Odinet’s attorney said the committee stated Tuesday they consider suspension of Odinet’s license reasonable for this case, but disbarment was not suggested.
Ciolino said the hearing committee will make a recommendation about whether Odinet should be disciplined and if so, what discipline is suggested. That recommendation will go to the disciplinary board, according to the board’s website and Odinet’s attorney.
He estimated it could take 30 to 60 days to get a recommendation from the hearing committee; then the process will continue.