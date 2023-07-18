New court filings in the case of a 15-month-old Lafayette child who drowned at a Willie Mae Lane residence shed new light on what investigators say happened to the child before he died.
On Sept. 17, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence in the 100 block of Willie Mae Lane around 10:30 a.m. after the boy was found unresponsive. The 15-month-old was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The child’s mother, 24-year-old Deziree Suttoon, and her boyfriend, 30-year-old Dillon Cormier, were each initially charged with second-degree cruelty to juveniles, with Cormier also charged with second-degree murder.
Both were charged with first-degree murder by a grand jury in April after the child’s full autopsy results came back. The child’s death is listed as a homicide with contributors including drowning, intentional scalding and healing injuries consistent with abuse, a coroner’s report said.
On June 10, prosecutor Andi Lex filed a bill of particulars outlining the cause behind the first-degree murder charges in response to motions from Cormier’s defense team.
The state claims first responders were called to the Willie Mae Lane home in response to the toddler drowning in the bathtub. Cormier allegedly told investigators that he put the boy in four inches of bath water while he took a shower in the same bathroom. He said he turned his back for a few seconds and when he turned back the toddler’s face was submerged, the filing said.
Cormier reportedly told investigators that he took the boy to Suttoon to perform CPR while he called 911.
The filing claims that emergency room staff took the boy’s temperature using a rectal thermometer and it registered as 94.7 degrees. The child’s temperature was recorded 39 minutes after 911 was called.
Injuries including bruises across the boy’s body and a large second-degree burn covering his chest and abdomen were also noted, the bill of particulars said.
Cormier and Suttoon allegedly could not give detailed explanations for the child’s injuries, stating the burn was “a chemical burn from a bug bomb and the bruises were normal toddler bruises.” Medical attention was not sought for the burn, the filing claims.
The bill of particulars also cites more detailed information about the child’s injuries from the 15-month-old's autopsy report.
“During the autopsy, the coroner discovered that the child had four broken ribs with different stages of healing, water in his airways, a large burn classified as a scald injury covering 50% of anterior body, healing injuries to his mouth, multiple contusions on his head, hemorrhaging on his urethra, anal lacerations, and multiple bruises and wounds on his extremities. The child had a total of 23 injuries covering his body, most of the injuries were indicative of child abuse,” the bill of particulars said.
The filing also referenced evidence investigators found pointing to prior restraint and isolation of the child.
The filing said detectives learned Cormier and Sutton would restrain the child in a tightly wrapped blanket “so he could not move his arms or legs” and place him in “a small, unventilated cabinet in a camper” that was then secured closed with a bungee cord. Investigators also reportedly found bloodied wipes, towels and baby clothing, the filing claims.
Suttoon and Cormier are potentially facing the death penalty. Both defendants have been assigned capital defense attorneys from the Capital Defense Project of Southeast Louisiana and Louisiana Capital Assistance Center, respectively, on top of local public defense representation.
The case was allotted to 15th Judicial District Court Judge Thomas Frederick.