A St. Landry Parish jury reached a verdict Friday convicting Derrick T. Hills of second-degree-murderin the death of his wife, Rachelle Arceneaux.
On June 23, 2021, Arceneaux was shot multiple times with an AK-47 type assault-rifle in her home on Prudhomme Lane in Opelousas.
District Attorney Chad Pitre and Assistant D.A. Alisa Gothreaux prosecuted the case and presented video evidence of Hills leaving the residence with the murder weapon in his hand and fleeing in the victim's truck. Hills fled to Alexandria after the shooting and turned himself in to Rapides Parish authorities several hours after the shooting.
The defendant is set for sentencing before District Judge Gerard Caswell on July 13. The sentence carries mandatory life in prison without probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.