A judge decided on Monday who will serve as the legal caregivers of Joshua Barras, the man at the center of a Lafayette right-to-life case that's generated national attention.
Fifteenth Judicial District Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett named the man's sister, Robyn Wells, as the curator and the man's mother, Kelly Barras, as under-curator during the Monday hearing. The details of the caregiving arrangements will be finalized in the coming month.
"This situation with Mr. Barras was egregious," Garrett said.
"I think this dust has to settle. This litigation has to settle."
Joshua Barras has been in a minimally conscious state since November 2018, when he suffered brain damage after attempting to kill himself in the Lafayette jail. The case drew national attention in 2021 as the man's wife and mother argued over his fate in court, on social media and even on "Dr. Phil." He currently lives in a New Iberia nursing home.
Arthur Schafer, Joshua Barras' court-appointed attorney, has served as his temporary curator since last year. Maegan Adkins Barras, the man's wife and former curator, was disqualified during a January hearing from ever again serving as his legal caregiver because of mismanagement of his funds. Kelly Barras, his mom, has served as temporary under-curator since last year.
As of Monday, Maegan Barras remained delinquent on payments for court and attorneys fees.
"I don't have that kind of money at all," Maegan Barras told the judge. "I just don't have it."
Holden Hoggatt, who is representing Kelly Barras, questioned that point, saying that Maegan Barras has been posting online about purchasing $2,900 designer dogs. Garrett also pointed out to Maegan Barras that she did, in fact, have the money at one point but had gambled it away.
Another point of contention during the hearing was that Maegan Barras had Joshua Barras' beard trimmed without permission from the curator or court.
"If this continues, I will not allow you to go see him," Garrett said.
The judge also threatened to throw Maegan Barras in jail for allegedly using Joshua Barras' Facebook account to post a negative comment Sunday on Wells' real estate page. Garrett had previously issued a gag order in the case that prohibited all parties from using social media to discuss Joshua Barras or the case.
"I would not like to go to jail where he hung himself," Maegan Barras told the judge. "What good would it do anyone to throw me in jail?"
Garrett instructed a bailiff to ask if there was room in the jail but ultimately did not sentence her to jail time.
"Clearly, she's upset," said Rebecca LaSalle, who is assisting Schafer in representing Joshua Barras. "Clearly, she needs to know her place in all of this."
Maegan Barras told the judge she had problems with the way LaSalle and Schafer handled the case, which the judge disagreed with.
"Stop deflecting. Nobody's out to get you," Garrett told Barras. "You're not a victim."
Maegan Barras told the judge she regularly logged into Joshua Barras' Facebook account to view memories but did not post the comment on Wells' Facebook page. The judge ordered a bailiff to escort Maegan Barras to her vehicle during the hearing to get her cell phone so the information could be viewed by the court without interference from Maegan Barras.
During the brief recess while they went to retrieve the phone, three people who attended the hearing with Maegan Barras were thrown out of the courtroom and threatened with jailtime for making disparaging comments toward Wells and Kelly Barras. They later identified themselves to the judge as Melissa Carnevale, who said she was a friend of Maegan Barras and lives in Massachusetts; Dylan Pearson, who said he was Maegan Barras' son; and Sophie Harrison, who said she was Pearson's girlfriend. Garrett instructed them not to discuss the case or post about it on social media.
Maegan Barras said she becomes "a punching bag" every time she is in the courtroom, which is why she brought a support system with her on Monday. The judge told Maegan Barras to stop playing the victim and that she is "very smart" and is letting "a lot of talent" go to waste.
Maegan Barras fired her attorney, Jessica Reaux, ahead of the Monday hearing. After Maegan Barras represented herself in the courtroom Monday, the judge allowed Reaux to officially withdraw from the case.
Garrett told Maegan Barras to hand over all passwords to every Joshua Barras account she had access to, including all social media accounts, email accounts, crowdfunding accounts and payment services.
Garrett said she hesitated to name Kelly Barras as primary curator of the case because she seemed nervous and emotional throughout the course of the case. Questions were also raised earlier this year about Joshua Barras signing away his father's inheritance to his mother and whether he made that decision willingly.
When Wells took the stand, Garrett asked her if she could work with Maegan Barras and Kelly Barras to ensure both Joshua Barras' wife and mother were able to visit their loved one. Wells agreed.
"I think that the focus of this is about Josh has been lost," Wells said.
Wells said she has an accounting degree and would enjoy keeping track of the financial side of things for her brother. She also said she is a good communicator who is willing to work with both sides but ultimately has the ability to make decisions and report back to the court.
"You're quite calm," Garrett told Wells. "It's quite refreshing in all of this."