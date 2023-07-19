The attorney representing a former Lafayette and Vermilion parish educator accused of enticing a minor to send him a sexual video is requesting the 33-year-old undergo a psychological evaluation.
Lake Charles-based attorney Joseph Burke filed a motion Wednesday requesting U.S. Magistrate Judge David J. Ayo allow the U.S. Marshal’s Office to transport Jacob de la Paz to Lafayette for a psychological evaluation. The 33-year-old former educator is being held in custody at the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center pending trial.
A daylong evaluation has been scheduled Aug. 1 with Lafayette psychologist Larry Benoit to assess de la Paz, Burke said in the filing.
The attorney said lead prosecutor John Luke Walker is in agreement with the request and does not object to the motion to bring de la Paz to Lafayette.
De la Paz was indicted on a charge of attempted production of child pornography on May 17 after federal investigators say he sent a student he was tutoring a video in January requesting she send him a video of herself performing sexual acts.
De la Paz was fired from St. Thomas More after the video of the 33-year-old making the sexual request circulated online. He has since had his teaching license suspended by the Louisiana Department of Education.
The educator and 17-year-old girl met while de la Paz was teaching and coaching at North Vermilion High School, prior to his move to St. Thomas More. He continued tutoring the juvenile after moving schools, an investigator testified at a detention hearing for de la Paz.
Investigators confirmed with the teen that she produced a sexual video in response to de la Paz’s prompt. Another video, showing a White male masturbating without showing his face, was identified. Agents confirmed the setting in the video matched the former educator’s bedroom while executing a search warrant.
The federal indictment is not the first time de la Paz has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. In 2017, while working in Arkansas, de la Paz was accused of texting with a 17-year-old student about a future relationship, according to disciplinary documents.
It was initially recommended that de la Paz lose his teaching license, but after two rounds of appeals, he ultimately received a three-year probation, with the requirement he undergo training.