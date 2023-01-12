Prosecutors have asked the Louisiana Supreme Court to review the sentencing of Tyler Benoit, who was convicted of manslaughter and obstruction of justice in the 2017 killing of “Good Samaritan” Christon Chaisson, after an appeals court ruled that the trial judge's 40-year sentence was excessive.
Benoit, of Kaplan, was sentenced in February 2022 to 40 years in prison at hard labor for the August 2017 shooting death of Chaisson, who had intervened in a downtown Lafayette dispute to protect a woman after she was hurt by a man Benoit knew.
A Lafayette jury found Benoit guilty of manslaughter, a lesser offense than the second-degree murder charge before them, and obstruction of justice during an October 2021 trial.
Fifteenth Judicial District Judge Marilyn Castle sentenced Benoit to 40 years for the manslaughter charge, which is the maximum penalty, and 20 years for the obstruction of justice charge. The sentences were to be served concurrently, with credit for time served. Benoit's attorney, Thomas Alonzo, appealed the ruling.
Third Circuit Court of Appeals Judges Billy Howard Ezell, Elizabeth A. Pickett and D. Kent Savoie affirmed the jury's convictions and Castle's sentencing for the obstruction charge. The panel of judges vacated Castle's sentencing for the manslaughter charge.
"We find that the trial court abused its sentencing discretion in imposing a forty-year sentence for a first-time felony offender with no prior issues. Maximum sentences are imposed for the most egregious offenses committed by the worst type of offender," the appellate judges wrote in a November ruling.
"Defendant is not the worst type of offender, and a maximum sentence in this case makes no meaningful contribution to acceptable penal goals. Defendant is a young family man who has no history of crime or violence. He is likely a good candidate for rehabilitation. Therefore, we vacate and set aside Defendant’s sentence of forty years for manslaughter and remand to the trial court for resentencing"
Benoit's resentencing was originally scheduled for Thursday afternoon. Castle postponed it after prosecutors Roya Boustany and Alisa Gothreaux asked the state's highest court to review the appellate court's decision.
Benoit's lawyer plans to ask Castle to consider resentencing his client to 15 to 20 years at hard labor with credit for time served.
"She's tough," Alonzo said after Thursday's court appearance. "She's fair, but tough."
The trial judge originally sentenced Benoit on Feb. 24, 2022, before a tearful, crowded courtroom.
“I hope that you accept what has happened in this case,” Castle said to Benoit. “You will have a life after this sentence. You will be older, but you will have one.”
Benoit, 25, accepted the opportunity to apologize during the February sentencing. He stood in an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs and addressed the judge. Castle stopped him, instructing him to turn and face Chaisson’s family instead. He did.
“I apologize for everything you’re going through,” Benoit said. “I’m truly sorry.”
Benoit's attorney asked the judge for the minimum sentence for his client. Alonzo showed photos of Benoit as a young adult and repeatedly said his client was just “a child” who made “a stupid mistake.”
The judge later disagreed with the criminal defense attorney’s argument.
“Mr. Alonzo calls it a mistake, but it wasn’t a mistake. It was a gun,” Castle said. “That’s not a mistake. It’s a choice, and it’s a choice you made.”
Just before 1:30 a.m. Aug. 12, 2017, Benoit, then 20, left Grant Street Dance Hall with a group of friends from his hometown of Kaplan when the group came across a Kaplan couple they knew arguing in a parking lot near the Rosa Parks Transportation Center in downtown Lafayette.
The group reportedly witnessed a man push his “on-again, off-again” girlfriend so hard she fell onto the concrete parking lot and blacked out. A few bystanders helped the woman to her feet, including 31-year-old Chaisson.
At that moment, Benoit and his friend “inserted themselves” into what was unfolding, prosecutors said. Benoit shot Chaisson once just above his right hip. Chaisson died soon after he was transported to the hospital.
The woman whom Chaisson was trying to help later told police that Chaisson saved her. As a result, Chaisson soon became known as the Good Samaritan.
Benoit was later arrested and charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice for discarding the murder weapon. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Had Benoit been convicted of second-degree murder, he would have faced a mandatory sentence of life in prison.
Loved ones of Chaisson and Benoit testified before the judge prior to the February sentencing about how their lives have been forever changed by the shooting.
Chaisson’s wife spoke through tears on the witness stand, where she shared drawings and crafts made by their son, Caleb, who was just 3 when his father died.
Caleb drew pictures of a mom, a dad and a child for months after the shooting, Kelly Chaisson said. Later, in preschool, Caleb drew a picture of a man in a casket, she said. Kelly Chaisson asked the judge to consider the maximum sentence for Benoit.
“I just don’t feel like my child should ever have to worry about where the person who is responsible for this is,” Kelly Chaisson said.
Caleb continues to make Father’s Day crafts in school. Kelly Chaisson said one of those projects came home soon after she learned Benoit, who was not imprisoned while awaiting his trial, would soon become a father.
“This has been a true nightmare,” Kelly Chaisson said.
Kelli Duhon, Benoit’s fiancée, said Benoit is a “kind-hearted” person and an attentive father to their 2-year-old daughter.
Duhon said Benoit would regularly color, put together puzzles and play soccer with his daughter. The toddler now regularly asks where her father is, Duhon said.
“I want him to be there for his daughter,” Duhon said. “And I’m sorry Caleb doesn’t have that, but I don’t want my daughter to go through that too.”
Benoit has been jailed since the Oct. 15, 2021, conclusion of his trial. During the four years prior, Benoit was allowed to live at home under conditions prohibiting him from drinking, doing drugs, keeping weapons and leaving his house at night.