A suspect in a 2021 Lafayette Parish homicide pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor as part of a plea deal in the case.
On Aug. 8, 36-year-old Brian Derouselle pleaded guilty to failure to report the commission of certain felonies and was sentenced to one year in prison at hard labor, with credit for time served. The charge was amended down from principal to second-degree murder.
Two additional charges of principal to attempted second-degree murder and obstruction of justice were dismissed as part of the plea deal, court records show.
Derouselle was one of four suspects accused in the Sept. 17, 2021 death of 36-year-old Christopher Williams, who was found shot to death inside a crashed vehicle in the 200 block of Seafood Lane. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said evidence suggested Williams was killed during a drug deal and robbery.
All charges against 21-year-old Lason Edmond were dismissed in March 2023. Edmond had been indicted on charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and attempted armed robbery.
Celia Anne Derouselle, 37, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery in May and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with credit for time served. Celia Derouselle was originally indicted on charges of principal to second-degree murder, principal to attempted second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit possession of Schedule I drugs.
Following Brian Derouselle’s plea, only one defendant remains in the case.
Cartel Derouselle, 19, is charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and attempted armed robbery. The 19-year-old is scheduled for a pre-trial appearance before 15th Judicial District Court Judge Michele Billeaud on Friday.