St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard is now unopposed after a successful petition to the court to disqualify his competitor, Richard Lewis III.
Judge John Trahan disqualified Lewis on grounds he falsified his Notice of Candidacy and failed to file his 2021 and 2022 taxes, St. Landry Parish's Clerk of Court office said.
Bellard will be re-elected as St. Landry Parish President by default.
"I am honored by the court's ruling ...I believe in transparent and responsible government, and I am committed to upholding the trust placed in me by the people of St. Landry Parish," Bellard said in a press release.
Bellard filed the petition Tuesday after he claimed Lewis did not file his 2021 and 2022 taxes. Bellard said he was notified of the matter weeks before Lewis qualified.
The lawsuit argued that Lewis swore he paid his taxes over the past five years to be able to qualify for office. Bellard's lawsuit states that objection to candidacy can be because a "defendant falsely certified on his notice of candidacy that for each of the previous five tax years he has filed his federal and state income tax returns."