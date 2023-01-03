A Church Point man facing the death penalty in a first-degree murder case has been found incompetent to proceed and committed to a state psychiatric care facility for treatment.
Jeremy Edwards, 24, is facing two counts of first-degree murder and counts of armed robbery and aggravated flight from an officer in a fatal shooting at the French Colony Apartments in Carencro on March 30, 2019.
In August 2021, Edwards’s attorney Kyla Blanchard-Romanach requested that a court-appointed sanity commission evaluate him after psychiatrist Dr. Sarah Deland assessed Edwards and found him incompetent to proceed to trial.
In the request, Blanchard-Romanach wrote she had “serious reservations” about his competency and said he was unable to assist his legal team in his defense. She said in a Dec. 2 phone call that Edwards has a family history of paranoid schizophrenia and it appears that’s what he’s suffering from.
“He was having some very disruptive delusions. He was not in touch with reality and that situation had gotten worse because he was unmedicated in the parish prison for about three and a half years. The delusions had just gotten progressively worse,” she said.
Three professionals were tapped to evaluate Edwards – Dr. J. Christopher Buckley, Warren Lowe and Dr. Luke Verret. Two of the assessors found Edwards incompetent to proceed, while one evaluator deemed him competent, Blanchard-Romanach said.
The professionals’ reports, including Delands’s, were not publicly available in Edwards’s file.
On Nov. 10, 15th Judicial District Court Judge Thomas Frederick ordered the 24-year-old committed to the Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System’s forensic division in Jackson to undergo treatment in an attempt to reestablish competency and proceed with the case.
Edwards is accused of shooting and killing 20-year-olds Adam R. Williamson, of Krotz Springs, and Dustin A. Wiltz, of Scott, during what police described as a social gathering in a unit at the Amesbury Drive apartment complex.
At the time of the shooting, Carencro Police Chief David Anderson said a motive was unknown and there was no altercation prior to the shooting. Edwards allegedly shot the two men without warning and fired as soon as he pulled out the gun.
After the shooting, Edwards is accused of taking keys from another person inside the apartment unit and fleeing the area in a truck. He lost control while being pursued by police and crashed into a tree on Acorn Drive. He was treated at a local hospital for injuries and arrested.
Edwards has been incarcerated pending trial since his initial arrest.