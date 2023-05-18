A Lafayette man pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a 2020 fatal shooting at an Evangeline Thruway hotel on Wednesday, the latest in a series of plea deals in parish homicide cases.
Kennon Milstead, 19, pleaded guilty Wednesday before 15th Judicial District Court Judge Royale Colbert. Milstead was originally indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in the Aug. 12, 2020 shooting death of 24-year-old Kee Sam, a Black transgender woman. Milstead was 16 at the time of the shooting.
Sam was identified as transgender in a statement by an administrator with the Transgender Justice Initiative.
Milstead will undergo a pre-sentence investigation by state probation and parole agents before a sentencing hearing is held, at which lead prosecutor Lance Beal said he intends to present case evidence.
On May 5, three defendants accepted plea deals in two other ongoing homicide cases.
Celia Anne Derouselle pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery before 15th Judicial Court Judge Michele Billeaud and agreed to a sentence of 10 years in prison, with credit for time served.
Derouselle, 37, of Lafayette, was originally indicted on charges of principal to second-degree murder, principal to attempted second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit possession of Schedule I drugs.
The 37-year-old was charged in connection with the Sept. 17, 2021 death of 36-year-old Christopher Williams, who was found shot to death inside a crashed vehicle in the 200 block of Seafood Lane. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said evidence suggested Williams was killed during a drug deal and robbery.
Three other suspects — 21-year-old Lason Edmond, 36-year-old Brian Derouselle and 18-year-old Cartel Derouselle, who was a minor at the time — were each indicted in the case.
Edmond was charged with second-degree murder in Williams’ death, attempted second-degree murder of a second victim and attempted armed robbery; all charges against Edmond have since been dismissed in the case, court records show.
Cartel Derouselle continues to face charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree and attempted armed robbery, while Brian Derouselle faces charges of principal to second-degree murder, principal to attempted second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.
Both men are slated for pre-trial appearances Thursday, court records show.
Two defendants — 19-year-old Martasha Jones and 17-year-old Charles Andrus, both of Lafayette — each pleaded guilty to manslaughter before Billeaud in the death of 15-year-old Kobe White. Jones and Andrus were initially indicted on second-degree murder charges in White’s death.
White was fatally shot at a residence in the 800 block of South Sterling Street on June 21, 2022. Lafayette police officers arrived around 10:40 p.m. and the teen was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.
Sgt. Stephen Bajat said evidence suggested the teens, who knew White, attempted to rob him inside his home. Investigators said a gun was pulled during the attempted robbery and a struggle or altercation ensued, during which the 15-year-old was fatally shot.
Jones and Andrus will each undergo a pre-sentence investigation and are slated for sentencing Aug. 18. A manslaughter conviction carries a maximum sentence of 40 years.
A third defendant in the case, 18-year-old Jabori Caldwell, is scheduled for a pre-trial appearance before Billeaud on Thursday. Caldwell faces a charge of second-degree murder in the case.