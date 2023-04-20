Three defendants accused in the 2020 slaying of a 41-year-old Lafayette man pleaded guilty Wednesday in a deal with the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, allowing his family to secure legal closure for his ailing mother, loved ones said.
John Lee Hickenbottom, 41, was shot and killed outside the Edwis Street home he shared with his mother on Jan. 29, 2020. Four suspects — Drake Duhon, Heidi Bergeron, Logan Lacroix and Tyler Pellerin — were arrested and indicted in his death.
Bergeron, 41, and Lacroix, 22, each pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and were sentenced to 15 years in jail, all time suspended, and three years of supervised probation. Both were also required to pay fines and court fees.
Pellerin, 20, pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and was sentenced to 15 years in jail, all but one year suspended. Following his year of incarceration, Pellerin will serve three years of supervised probation and will be required to pay fines and court fees.
Pellerin will not report to jail until May 15 because of a scheduled eye surgery in early May. Fifteenth Judicial District Judge Royale Colbert warned the 20-year-old that if he does not report to jail, the state will withdraw their plea and Pellerin will face 40 years in prison, the maximum sentence an obstruction charge carries in the state.
Members of Hickenbottom’s surviving family, sister Joyce Hickenbottom and half sister Paula Crawford, watched from the gallery as the three remaining defendants took their pleas in the case. The two women were dressed in matching light blue T-shirts printed with a photo of their brother and the words, “Heaven was ready for you…We weren’t ready to lose you.”
Hickenbottom and Crawford embraced lead prosecutor Roya Boustany after the final plea was completed.
The pleas come on the heels of the March 6 guilty plea of 20-year-old Duhon, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 25 years, with credit for time served. Duhon expressed his remorse to the family in a letter he read at his court appearance, the sisters said, and afterward they met with Duhon’s family.
It’s been a difficult three years since the shooting, the women said.
On Jan. 29, 2020, their brother John Hickenbottom was washing dishes at the kitchen sink when a friend and his teenage son arrived at his home and said they were in trouble. The teen had been in an argument over a girl with a group of boys, and they had threatened him, they said.
Soon after, the boys — Drake Duhon, Tyler Pellerin and Logan Lacroix — arrived in a vehicle with Pellerin’s mother, Heidi Bergeron. John Hickenbottom went outside to demand they leave the property in an attempt to avoid violence and was met with gunfire. The shooting happened around 10:23 p.m. The group then fled the scene, the sisters said.
Twelve rounds were fired and four struck him, Crawford said.
John Hickenbottom’s mother, Lenat, was sick and in bed inside the home they shared when her son was shot. She saw her son’s body lying in front of the home.
“He was just washing dishes at the sink. He wasn’t ready for a shootout. And he didn’t believe in guns. He was the kind that believed fights should be resolved with fists if it came to that,” Crawford said.
Since her son’s death, Lenat Hickenbottom’s health has worsened. She’s had open heart surgery, a pacemaker installed and requires supplemental oxygen. The 66-year-old is due for a second open heart surgery soon, and was too ill Wednesday to attend court, Joyce Hickenbottom said.
“It’s killing my mom. This has taken such a toll on her. It’s broken her,” Joyce Hickenbottom said.
Through all the pain, the women said they’re holding onto good memories of their brother.
They smiled outside the courtroom as they recalled his love of fishing, the way he devotedly cared for his mother and supported the people he cared about. If he saw someone in need, he would take them in and feed them or offer whatever assistance he could, they said.
His smile always stretched from ear to ear, Crawford said.
Boustany said she worked extensively with the Hickenbottoms and Crawford to determine the plea terms. The assistant district attorney said after Wednesday’s pleas that she was happy to bring the family some closure.
Joyce Hickenbottom and Crawford said deciding what felt appropriate was difficult.
The senselessness of the crime and the youth of Duhon and the other young men in the case, all teens at the time, added weight to their minds. It was an uncomfortable process, they said; their brother is gone and those involved must face the consequences of their actions, but how much of someone’s life do you potentially take away?
“Whether it’s 25 years or 40 years, it doesn’t make a difference because it doesn’t bring John back,” Crawford said.
Wednesday’s resolution brought some relief, as the women left the courthouse to deliver the news to Lenat Hickenbottom.
“She needs peace…Whatever gets her peace makes me happy,” Joyce Hickenbottom said.