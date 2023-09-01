Three defendants from Lafayette, Louisiana who were involved in an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation have been sentenced, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. sentenced the following defendants:
Brandon Anderson, 30, was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty Dec. 21, 2021, to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
Cord Anderson, 34, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty on May 30, and admitted to possessing at least 350 but not more than 500 grams of methamphetamine.
Tory Phillips, 32, was sentenced to more than seven years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty on Dec. 21, 2021, to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
This Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation resulted in a federal indictment against several defendants for conspiring together to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine in the Morgan City area. Law enforcement agents began an investigation in September 2019 into the drug trafficking activities of Anderson, Phillips, and their co-defendants. During the conspiracy, Brandon Anderson supplied heroin to his co-defendants who in turn sold the heroin for profit.
Agents intercepted phone calls during the court-authorized intercepts on the phone of his co-defendant, Jhailen Zeno, and observed Anderson travel to narcotics transactions with Zeno. Anderson also set up narcotics transactions and traveled to conduct the transactions. Vehicles used in these narcotics transactions were a 2014 Audi and a 2014 Range Rover.
In October 2020, law enforcement agents learned that Anderson was in Houston, Texas and during that time he was receiving phone calls from individuals in Lafayette requesting a supply of narcotics. Agents obtained a warrant to search a residence in Lafayette that Anderson had been using in his drug trafficking activities. On Oct. 21, 2020, agents executed the search warrant and located the Audi A7, and Ranger Rover seen previously, as well as a 2015 Mercedes C300. Inside the trunk of the Mercedes agents found approximately 600 grams of cocaine and 500 grams of heroin. Anderson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute at least one kilogram but less than three kilograms of heroin.
Through their investigation, agents learned that Phillips communicated with his co-conspirators about traveling to Houston with co-defendant Kendrick James. On June 29, 2020, agents conducted surveillance of Phillips’ vehicle and observed him arrive at a residence in Houston, stay for a few minutes, and leave. Law enforcement officers with the Sulphur Police Department stopped the vehicle belonging to Phillips and conducted a traffic stop after the driver committed a traffic infraction. Officers performed a probable cause search of the vehicle and a pat-down search of Phillips and James and found a bag hidden in Phillips’ groin area. The bag contained a brown substance weighing approximately 20 grams. A field test was conducted, and the substance was identified as heroin. Phillips admitted to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.
On March 10, 2020, law enforcement agents received information about an individual found in a vehicle stuck in a ditch. Agents responded and found Cord Anderson to be asleep inside the vehicle. He woke and attempted to flee from law enforcement but was apprehended.
Inside the vehicle, agents found approximately 414 grams of a substance which was tested to be methamphetamine.
Five other defendants have already been sentenced in this case as follows:
Jhailen Zeno, of 27, of Lafayette, received a sentence of more than seven years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin.
Jerrick Williams was sentenced to eight months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
William Williams was sentenced to more than five years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
Randy Dugas was sentenced to eight months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
Ericka Guidry was sentenced to a year in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
Kendrick James is the only remaining defendant to be sentenced. His sentencing has been scheduled for Oct. 31.
The case was investigated by the FBI, DEA, ATF, Sulphur Police Department and Lafayette Police Department, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John W. Nickel.