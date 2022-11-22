Republican Toby Aguillard on Tuesday endorsed Jules Edwards III, a no party candidate, in the race for Lafayette City Court Judge.
Edwards faces Roya Boustany, a Republican, in a runoff Dec. 10.
Aguillard, a former Lafayette police chief and now a practicing attorney, was eliminated from the race Nov. 8 after receiving 24% of the vote.
Edwards, a former district court judge, was the top vote-getter with 39% of the vote. Boustany, a district court prosecutor, received 37% of the vote.
"As a conservative and a proud Republican I believe Jules Edwards is the right choice, best reflecting the values and priorities of the voters of Lafayette," Aguillard said in a written statement released Tuesday.
Edwards' qualifications "are without dispute," he wrote.
"He has honorably served as a judge for nearly 30 years, in addition to serving 30 years in the U.S. military," Aguillard wrote.
Edwards, he said, agrees with Aguillard that City Court faces "a significant backlog and real administrative challenges."
He "has proven his understanding of the relationship between protecting society and rehabilitating misdemeanor offenders before their crimes escalate," Aguillard wrote. "With 28 years of judicial experience, his exceptional qualifications are clear."
When City Court Judge Francie Bouillion retired, Edwards ran for her seat, losing in November 2020 to Michelle Odinet, a Republican. Odinet resigned under pressure in December 2021 after a recording of her using a racial slur to describe a burglary suspect at her home went viral on social media.
The Dec. 10 election is to fill Odinet's unexpired term.
Early voting is Nov. 26 through Dec. 3, excluding Sunday, Nov. 2.