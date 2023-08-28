Two suspects in the June 2022 fatal shooting of Lafayette 15-year-old Kobe White were sentenced to 15 years in prison for their roles in his death, while a third defendant’s case remains pending.
The victim’s older sister, Martasha Jones, and the confessed shooter, Charles Andrus, were each sentenced to 15 years in prison with credit for time served, in an emotional sentencing hearing on Aug. 18. Both pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges in the case.
A third defendant, 18-year-old Jabori Caldwell, still faces a count of second-degree murder in the case.
After 15th Judicial District Court Judge Michele Billeaud handed down the sentences, she implored the 20-year-old and 17-year-old, respectively, to use their time incarcerated to reflect on their actions and how they can better their futures.
“There is opportunity for your future still. That is something Mr. White does not have,” Billeaud said to Jones and Andrus.
Prosecutor Andi Lex said the case was “tragic all the way around” and multiple lives were ruined “over something so small and silly” as a plan to steal a gun.
Lafayette Police Det. Charles Broussard, who was the lead investigator on the case, testified that he collected evidence from witness and suspect interviews, footage from a police department surveillance camera located outside White’s family home in the 800 block of South Sterling Street and cell phone records, among other sources.
Investigators determined on June 21, 2022, White was released from the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center after a week in detention. The teen was picked up by Jones.
Two weeks prior, Jones had texted Andrus and asked him to beat her brother up because she claimed he’d stolen from her, Broussard said. Jones attempted to have those messages and others erased by asking her girlfriend to wipe her phone after she was arrested; the detective said police intervened before the evidence was destroyed.
On the stand, Jones insisted she had forgiven her brother before the events of June 21, 2022.
That night, while Jones, her girlfriend, White and a friend were at the siblings’ home, Jones contacted Andrus and Caldwell, he said. At the time they were 16 and 17, respectively. Lex said through statements law enforcement officials learned Jones asked the juveniles to steal a gun from her brother’s friend.
Text messages between White and Jones from earlier in the day showed that the firearm in question was acquired for Jones by her 15-year-old brother, Broussard said. There was no evidence White’s friend ever possessed the firearm, Lex said.
Before Andrus and Caldwell arrived, White and his friend left the house.
Text messages showed that Jones contacted her brother and told him to return home because the “lean” was ready. When they returned, Andrus, Caldwell, Jones and her girlfriend were waiting on the porch. White went inside the home, and Andrus and Caldwell proceeded to hold the teen’s friend at gunpoint and attempt to rob him, the detective said.
The victim told investigators they patted him down while asking, “Where is it at?” He said he did not have a gun in his possession. The front door was left ajar and White witnessed the attempted robbery while coming back out to the porch. Andrus and Caldwell followed him inside, and he said he heard a gunshot, Broussard said.
Surveillance footage showed the attempted robbery victim, Andrus, Caldwell and Jones flee from the residence in the wake of the shooting.
Andrus later confessed to pulling the trigger. He told investigators that White had drawn his gun and so he fired, striking the 15-year-old once in the chest. He then grabbed White’s gun before fleeing the house and later disposed of it, Broussard said.
“They wouldn’t have been in that situation if not for Martasha. If you take her out of the equation, we would not be here. In my mind she was more guilty than the person who pulled the trigger in this case,” Lex said while addressing Billeaud.
Jones took the stand to answer questions and read letters to the court and her family. She asserted that she never wanted her brother hurt or killed the night of his death.
“I wish I could go back in time to make it right,” Jones said.
While reading his statement to the court, Andrus turned to face White’s family and repeatedly expressed his remorse.
“I really am sorry for my actions...I’m having a hard time forgiving myself,” Andrus said.
Kobe’s family remembered him as an outgoing boy who liked to joke and clown around, enjoyed watching and playing sports, and was an involved uncle who adored his four nieces and nephews. The teen, who shared a name with his father’s favorite basketball player Kobe Bryant, played basketball, football and ran track, his mother, Carla Jones, said.
The 15-year-old was “one of the best uncles,” his sister Erica Jones said. He loved to play with her four children; whether it was bouncing a basketball or play fighting, he was excited to spend time with them. He also regularly stepped up to babysit when she needed help, she said.
The expectant mother said she’s struggling with her brother’s absence as she prepares to welcome her fifth child. The baby will be named Faye, as a tribute to her brother; the name means ‘loyalty,’ and Kobe was a deeply loyal person, she said.
He wasn’t a troublemaker or bad person; sometimes he struggled with wanting to follow the crowd because he was a kid, but at his core he was a helpful, kind and respectable person, Erica Jones said.
Taking the stand for her victim impact statement, Erica Jones said she did not feel her sister showed sadness or remorse over their younger brother’s death or her role in the situation.
“I am hurt and very disappointed in your actions. I can’t believe you took it so far over something so petty...No 15-year-old deserves to be hurt by the people he trusted,” Erica Jones said.
Carla Jones said it was difficult to sit in the courtroom during the sentencing, but she felt she needed to be there because Kobe couldn’t speak for himself. She said she’ll have to live with the pain of her son’s loss for the rest of her life.
“I forgive y’all. But I’ll never forget,” Carla Jones said to the defendants.