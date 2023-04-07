A Ville Platte man was sentenced Thursday to six and a half years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.
Charles Dirk Lafleur, 56, of Ville Platte, was sentenced to six and a half years in prison and three years of supervised release by U.S. District Court Judge for the Western District of Louisiana Robert R. Summerhays.
Lafleur pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in October related to a 2018 investigation. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a tip to the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation’s Cyber Crimes Unit about a child pornography image being uploaded to a Microsoft OneDrive account, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana Brandon Brown said in a statement.
A search warrant for the Microsoft OneDrive account was obtained and the owner was identified as Lafleur. Investigators obtained a second search warrant for Lafleur’s residence and searched the home, recovering eight electronic devices which contained child pornography images and videos, including content of children under age 12, Brown said.