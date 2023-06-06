On June 1, Angelique Viator was convicted of felony theft following a three-day trial before District Judge Marilyn Castle, according to District Attorney Don Landry.
Viator was convicted of embezzling more than $23,000 from Amian Angels, Inc., a home health care company in Lafayette Parish, According to the DA's office, she began writing checks made payable to herself, then changed the payee line in the accounting software so that the checks appeared to be made out to a different person or company. The trial revealed that Viator deposited a total of 53 unearned checks into her personal account, amounting to more than $23,000.
“Theft from local businesses in this type of scheme hurts the business owner, the employees, and the customers of the business, and our office is working hard to recover stolen funds and to punish people who perpetrate this type of crime,” said District Attorney Don Landry.
Castle ordered that a pre-sentence investigation be conducted by Department of Corrections after the trial. Viator will be sentenced by Castle once that investigation is completed.