Lafayette Police responded to the 4800 block of Johnston Street about 10:25 p.m. Saturday after a vehicle crash involving multiple motorcycles.
The motorcycles were traveling southbound on Johnston Street prior to crash occurring. Three passengers were injured during the crash and transported to a local hospital. One was listed in critical condition, with the other two listed in stable condition.
Investigators with the Lafayette Police Department’s Traffic Division are on scene and the investigation is ongoing. The roadway near the 4800 block of Johnston Street is completely closed down at this time. Motorist are asked to avoid the area.