Lafayette Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left one dead and five injured.
Lafayette Police responded to reports of “shots being fired” near the intersection of West Congress Street and University Avenue just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, according to a news release.
According to Lafayette Police, the victim’s vehicle was stopped in traffic at the intersection when unknown suspects fired multiple gunshots toward the vehicle. The suspects were also traveling by vehicle, police said.
When officers arrived to the area, they located the vehicle struck by gunfire with multiple passengers shot. All victims were transported to a hospital. One victim died from injuries and four remain in stable condition.
A sixth victim also suffering a gunshot wound was later transported to a hospital by private conveyance. They are currently in critical condition.
No additional details were made immediately available.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.