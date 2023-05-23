Crime scene
Lafayette Police are investigating reports of a shooting near Louisiana Ave. at Tenth Street shortly after 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. 

A 14-year-old was inside a car in the area when the shooting occurred, according to a press release from the Lafayette Police Department. The minor was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds to the upper body. 

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600 or Lafayette Crimestoppers at 337-232-TIPS. 

