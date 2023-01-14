Thirty-seven people were killed in Lafayette Parish in 2022.
Homicides in the parish rose again year over year, with the number of people killed rising from 34 in 2021 to 37 in 2022.
The victims ranged from two 15-year-olds shot and killed in Lafayette to a 62-year-old Broussard man, who police say was shot during an argument with his roommate.
Below is a list of the lives lost in reported Lafayette Parish homicides in 2022.
January 10
Joseph Zeno Sr., 53, was fatally shot at his residence in the 400 block of Haig Street. Lafayette police officers responded to the home around 12:54 a.m. and found Zeno suffering from a gunshot wound. The 53-year-old was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, the department said.
Zeno’s girlfriend, 49-year-old Dawn Harris, turned herself over to police in the case two days later and was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a count of second-degree murder.
Harris was charged with manslaughter in Zeno's death by the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in May and is scheduled for trial on Feb. 13, court records show.
Officers determined an altercation between the couple led to the shooting, said Lafayette Police Sgt. Stephen Bajat, leader of the department’s violent crimes squad.
January 16
Warren Prejean, 32, was shot and killed in the 700 block of South Sterling Street. Lafayette police officers responded to reports of a shooting around 9 p.m. and found Prejean outside a residence injured by gunfire. He died at the scene.
Two suspects, Lafayette 19-year-olds Omari Davis and Dekendrick Arceneaux, were arrested in Prejean’s death in March. Bajat said investigators have been unable to determine the relationship between the suspects and Prejean, or a possible motive for the shooting. A rifle and handgun were used in the shooting, he said.
Davis and Arceneaux were each charged with felony manslaughter in the case by 15th Judicial District Attorney Don Landry’s office in July. Both men have a pre-trial hearing scheduled for March 2, court records show.
“Pi'joe was known by many for his big heart and his smile. Pi'joe was an amazing son, brother, uncle, and friend, and our worlds are truly changed, because he is no longer with us all!” his obituary said.
January 23
Tyron Coates, 24, was shot and killed by a Lafayette police officer in the 1600 block of W. Pinhook Road after fleeing a traffic stop.
Louisiana State Police investigators said a Lafayette police officer initiated a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle and once his emergency lights were activated, Coates reportedly pulled the vehicle into a parking lot and attempted to flee on foot. The officer and a second officer and K-9 pursued the 24-year-old, investigators said.
Investigators said an officer deployed a taser to incapacitate Coates, but the K-9 officer was struck, causing the dog to disengage. At that time, officers told Coates not to reach for a firearm on his person. When he reached for the gun, an officer shot and killed Coates, Louisiana State Police said.
February 7
Alex Alexander, 40, was shot and killed in the 300 block of South Pierce Street at a convenience store. Officers responded to the business’s parking lot and found Alexander suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital and died from his injuries, police said.
Cody Douglas Pierson, 33, was arrested on a count of second-degree murder in the case, but a Lafayette grand jury declined charges against Pierson in April.
Bajat said Pierson and Alexander were acquaintances and an argument in the parking lot preceded the shooting. The sergeant said Alexander approached Pierson with his hand in his pocket. After the shooting, Pierson called police to report the shooting and submitted to questioning.
Pierson faces a count of misdemeanor illegal carrying of weapons in the case, according to court records.
February 8
Don’dra Anthony, 24, was shot and killed at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Ridgeview Drive in Broussard.
Dalelon Malik Williams, 23, was arrested on a count of second-degree murder in the case after turning himself over to the U.S. Marshal’s Service Task Force. Williams has not yet been indicted in the case, court records show.
Broussard Police Chief Vance Olivier said evidence points to a fight between the two men preceding the shooting.
March 20
A 1-year-old child was pronounced dead at an area hospital after being found unresponsive at a home in the 100 block of Resha Road.
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about an unresponsive child around 5:25 p.m. Two adults, 24-year-olds Brooke Blanchard and Brady LeBlanc, were arrested in the child’s death and were each indicted in August on second-degree murder.
Court records show Blanchard has a pre-trial hearing May 4 and LeBlanc has a motions date Jan. 19.
March 28
Jalen Walker, 29, was shot and killed in the 1900 block of Carmel Drive, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Zachary Adams, 38, was arrested in Walker’s death in Houston. He was taken into custody by the Louisiana and Texas Attorneys General Office Fugitive Task Force. Adams was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in Walker’s death in June.
April 13
Terrell Marshaun Fontenette Jr., 19, was shot and killed at the Exxon gas station at 1505 Bonin Road. Broussard police officers found Fontenette dead inside a vehicle in the gas station’s parking lot.
Three suspects were indicted in Fontenette’s murder.
Christopher Wayne King, 23, of New Iberia, and 42-year-old Rico Gabriel, of St. Martinville, were each charged with a count of second-degree murder in the 19-year-old’s death. Dazjhalun Charles, 25, of Jeanerette, was charged with principal to second-degree murder.
Olivier said evidence suggests that Fontenette was lured to the gas station by one of the suspects and ambushed by the group.
Court records show King has a scheduled motions appearance Jan. 19, while Gabriel has a pre-trial hearing March 2. Charles did not appear for his scheduled arraignment Tuesday and a bench warrant has been issued.
April 14
Trevon Bonner, 18, was shot and killed by Lafayette police officers during a standoff in the 200 block of Paul Breaux Avenue.
Louisiana State Police troopers, who were investigating the police shooting, said officers identified Bonner as the suspected shooter of a 13-year-old girl who was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 10 p.m. April 13.
Officers went to arrest Bonner on a warrant for attempted second-degree murder around 1 a.m. April 14, when he barricaded himself inside his residence, State Police said. Officers breached the home’s door to deliver a telephone to assist in negotiations, at which time at least one officer reported seeing Bonner with a handgun.
CS gas was deployed into the home, at which time investigators said Bonner fired on officers. Several officers returned fire, striking Bonner. The 18-year-old was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, State Police said.
“Trevon loved to eat, he enjoyed playing on Instagram, rapping, talking on the telephone and hanging out with his friends,” his obituary said.
April 18
Austin Granger, 23, of Lafayette, was fatally shot while in a vehicle on Interstate 10 near mile marker 105. Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies learned of the shooting when Granger and two other victims were brought to an area hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds, officials said.
Two suspects, 18-year-olds Kendrick Jones of Houston and Khadarian Simmons of St. Martinville, were indicted on counts of second-degree murder in Granger’s death and two counts of attempted second-degree murder for the surviving victims’ injuries.
Both Jones and Simmons have pre-trial court appearances scheduled Jan. 26, court records show.
May 16
A 10-month-old child died at a home in the 400 block of East Third Street in Broussard as the result of criminal neglect, police said.
The boy’s grandmother, 49-year-old Tammy Clause, was arrested and was formally charged with manslaughter in the case in August, as well as second-degree cruelty to juveniles after the infant’s 2-year-old brother was hospitalized for severe dehydration and malnutrition, according to court records.
The two children had been staying with Clause for about a week, their mother Rachel Hebert said. Hebert lives in Denham Springs. When Clause ceased answering the phone, Hebert contacted the Broussard Police Department to perform a wellness check, at which time they found the infant dead and the toddler in critical condition.
Clause is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing Jan. 19, court records show.
May 18
Terrance Valliere, 34, was shot and killed in an altercation with his father at their residence in a mobile home park at 128 Sateen Royale Circle in Carencro.
Carencro Police Chief David Anderson said police responded to a 911 call about a disturbance and found Valliere unresponsive outside the residence. Officers and EMS attempted CPR but were unable to revive the 34-year-old.
Investigators determined Valliere and his girlfriend were engaged in a domestic dispute that became physical when his father attempted to intervene. At that time, Valliere charged him with a knife and his father fired once, striking him in the upper body. A knife was recovered beside Valliere’s body, the chief said.
The district attorney’s office declined to press charges against Valliere’s father after determining the shooting was a justifiable homicide, Anderson said.
“He loved entertaining people and always had a big smile. Terrance enjoyed doing construction work and cutting his yard. Terrance was an outside kind of person. Terrance adored his girl,” his obituary said.
May 22
Nikkianna “Nana” Caldwell, 16, was fatally shot in the 600 block of East Willow Street. Lafayette police officers found Caldwell suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest inside a vehicle. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
A 14-year-old boy was arrested on a count of second-degree murder in her shooting and booked into the Lafayette Parish Juvenile Detention Center. Bajat said investigators determined the two teens were dating and a verbal fight occurred before Caldwell was shot. The shooting happened outside the suspect’s home, he said.
May 28
Lavar Manuel, 43, was shot and killed in the 200 block of Guidry Street at his home.
Manuel’s girlfriend, 23-year-old Destiny McAfee, was arrested on counts of second-degree murder and unauthorized use of an automobile after fleeing to Longview, Texas in his vehicle and self-reporting the incident to police there, Bajat said.
Lafayette police officers conducted a welfare check at Manuel’s home after McAfee reported the shooting and found the 43-year-old dead from a gunshot wound around 11:30 a.m. Investigators determined an early morning domestic dispute preceded the shooting, Bajat said.
A grand jury charged McAfee with second-degree murder in August.
“Lavar was a hard working and hilarious guy who loved to laugh and make those around him laugh. He loved the game of football and often enjoyed reminiscing on his days of playing for LYSA and Comeaux High School,” his obituary said.
June 10
Mary Elizabeth Faulk, 37, was shot and killed inside her home in the 100 block of E. Gilman Street. Lafayette police officers responded to the home after Faulk was found dead of a gunshot wound, the department said.
Her boyfriend, Jason Provost Sr., was arrested in New Iberia four days later while attempting to burglarize a home in the 1700 block of Julia Street, police said.
Provost was arrested after officers and K-9 officers surrounded the home. He originally gave officers a false name, but investigators determined his true identity when he asked to speak to a detective about a Lafayette homicide, the New Iberia Police Department said.
Provost has not yet been indicted in Faulk’s homicide, according to court records.
A Northside High School and University of Louisiana at Lafayette graduate, Faulk was a mother of three children and co-founder of the nonprofit Afro-Acadiana Kids, which aims to “give children guidance in entrepreneurship, ethics, virtues, and leadership skills,” her obituary said.
“She enjoyed shopping and couponing, attending gospel concerts, traveling, and spending time with her family, friends, and the children of AAK. She will always be remembered as someone who had a heart of gold. She always had a kind word, a loving spirit, and laughter in her heart,” her obituary said.
June 21
Kobe White, 15, was shot and killed in the 800 block of South Sterling Street.
Lafayette police officers arrived at the residence around 10:40 p.m. and found the teen unresponsive from a gunshot wound. Lifesaving measures were employed and he was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead, the department said.
Three teenagers were indicted on second-degree murder charges in White’s death by a grand jury in June: 19-year-old Martasha Kaprirena Jones, 17-year-old Charles Andrus and 18-year-old Jabori Caldwell.
Court records show Andrus has a motions hearing in the case Jan. 25, Caldwell has a pre-trial appearance in the case Feb. 9 and Jones has a motions hearing June 28.
Bajat said evidence suggests the teens, who knew White, attempted to rob him inside his home. Investigators said a gun was pulled during the attempted robbery and a struggle or altercation ensued, during which the 15-year-old was fatally shot.
The 15-year-old was a student at Northside High School, his obituary said.
June 25
Karla Garner, 38, was shot and killed in the 700 block of Bonin Road. Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies found Garner unresponsive in the roadway around 7:15 a.m.
Two suspects, 37-year-old Phillip Joseph and Marshall Leday, were arrested on counts of second-degree murder and accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, respectively.
Joseph was charged with counts of manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile in the case in October, while court records show Leday has not yet been formally charged in the case.
Joseph is scheduled for a motions hearing Feb. 2, court records show.
June 27
Leslie Tolliver, 47, was fatally shot inside her home in the 600 block of Hammond Road. Lafayette police officers responded to the residence around 1 a.m. and found Tolliver suffering from multiple gunshot wounds; she was taken to a local hospital, where she died, the police said.
Tolliver’s death is the Lafayette Police Department’s only homicide case without an arrest in 2022, Bajat said.
The sergeant said video surveillance from a distance captured two dark silhouettes walking into Tolliver’s yard and opening fire on the home using a rifle and a handgun. Investigators have been unable to determine a motive in the case and believe Tolliver was not the intended target of the shooting; it’s likely the shooters misidentified the home, he said.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.
July 9
D’Ante “Smoke” Savoy, 22, was shot and killed in the 500 block of N. Pierce Street. Lafayette police officers responded to an apartment complex on the block around 1:42 a.m. and found Savoy unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital, police said.
Devin Celestine, 23, of Lafayette, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Houston on July 20. He was charged by a grand jury with second-degree murder in the case in December. He was additionally charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, obstruction of justice and three counts of aggravated criminal damage to property in the case.
Celestine is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing May 4, court records show.
Bajat said investigators learned a previous argument between Celestine and Savoy preceded their deadly altercation, and Celestine reportedly told Savoy not to return to the apartment complex. Celestine is accused of firing multiple rounds into a vehicle Savoy was inside.
July 17
Kiswanna Latham, 30, of California, was fatally shot in the 100 block of Justin Street. Lafayette police officers responded to a gas station in the 2400 block of W. Pinhook Road around 10 p.m. and found Latham suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle.
Officers began life-saving measures until the 30-year-old was taken to a hospital by ambulance, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
Investigators said evidence suggests the shooting happened during a dispute at the Justin Street home of Latham’s boyfriend, 52-year-old Rickey Matthews, Bajat said. The sergeant said Matthews claimed to investigators he was attempting to bring Latham to a hospital.
Matthews has not yet been indicted in Latham’s case, court records show.
July 21
Kaceston Freeman, a 22-month-old boy, was found dead from blunt force trauma at a residence in the 100 block of Armentor Street. Lafayette police officers were called to the residence after the child was found unresponsive.
Christopher Ledet, a 24-year-old from New Iberia who was dating the child’s mother, was indicted by a Lafayette grand jury in October on a count of second-degree murder in the boy’s death. Ledet is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing March 2.
Prosecutor Andi Lex, who presented the case to the grand jury, said an initial medical exam showed the toddler had both older, healing injuries and fresh trauma, likely from being hit, punched or thrown.
“Kaceston was smart, often quiet, and observant. He loved TV as well as his car toys and trucks. Kaceston had his picks and chooses, but his Gigi was his favorite. He loved to eat, especially Mott’s fruit snacks and mandarin orange fruit cups,” his obituary said.
July 23
Billy Nel Joseph, 40, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting while driving in the 200 block of Moss Street. Lafayette police officers responded to the mid-afternoon shooting and found Joseph dead inside his vehicle, which had struck a pole, police said.
In October, three suspects were indicted on first-degree murder charges in the 40-year-old’s death: 39-year-old Steve Anthony Solomon, 55-year-old Artimus James Johnson and 40-year-old John Fitzgerald Christian.
Solomon and Johnson are scheduled for pre-trial hearings March 2, while Christian is scheduled for arraignment in the case March 7, court records show.
Bajat said the perpetrators were inside another vehicle when the shooting happened. A single handgun was used in the shooting, and a motive remains undetermined, he said.
July 31
Phillip Martin, 62, was shot and killed at his residence in the 400 block of East Fourth Street in Broussard. Broussard police officers responded to the scene around 10 p.m. and found Martin dead inside the residence.
Edward Lee, 69, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in Martin’s death. Court records show he has a pre-trial hearing March 2.
Broussard Police Chief Vance Olivier said evidence suggests the two men, who were roommates, were having a fight when Lee shot Martin once.
August 23
LaCorrion Turner, 26, was shot and killed in the 600 block of Marigny Circle in Duson. Turner was found unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. A second victim, a woman, was not shot but was injured and taken to a local hospital, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
A suspect, Leroy Miles Jr., 24, was arrested in the case. Miles was indicted on counts of second-degree murder and aggravated second-degree battery in the case in December. Court records show Miles’ listed address is in the 600 block of Marigny Circle.
Miles is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing May 11, court records show.
August 31
A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in the 100 block of Toulouse Drive. Lafayette police officers responded to the area around 10 p.m. and found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds; he was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Dominick Curole, 18, was indicted on first-degree murder in the teen’s death in October. The state does not plan to seek the death penalty in the case, court filings show. Curole is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing March 30.
Bajat said evidence points to the shooting being the result of a drug deal gone wrong. Investigators believe the teen, who reportedly was purchasing marijuana from Curole, had an altercation with him. Curole, who was in a vehicle, is accused of shooting the 15-year-old before driving away. At the time, police said at least two other people were present when the shooting happened.
September 16
Emmanuel Barnes, 36, was fatally shot at his residence in the 100 block of Fitzgerald Street.
Lafayette police officers responded to a convenience store in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, where Barnes went for help after being injured. The 36-year-old was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Barnes was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
A 16-year-old suspect was arrested on a count of second-degree murder in the case and booked into the Lafayette Parish Juvenile Detention Center. The teen has not yet been indicted in Barnes’ homicide, according to court records.
Bajat said evidence suggests the shooting happened as the teen, who knew Barnes, reportedly attempted to rob him inside his home.
September 17
A 1-year-old child died after being found unresponsive at a residence in the 100 block of Willie Mae Lane.
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for an unresponsive child at 10:30 a.m. The child was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where the 1-year-old was later pronounced dead.
Two adults, 30-year-old Dillon Cormier and 23-year-old Deziree Suttoon, were arrested in the case. Cormier was indicted on counts of second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to juveniles in December. Suttoon was charged with a count of second-degree cruelty to juveniles in the case, court records show.
Both Cormier and Suttoon have pre-trial hearings scheduled April 6, court records show.
September 20
Mic’Keal James Arvie, 27, of Opelousas, was shot and killed in the 400 block of Marigold Loop near Debaillon Park. Lafayette police officers arrived at the scene around 8:50 p.m. and found Arvie suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, police said.
Officers attempted emergency medical aid but Arvie died at the scene.
A 17-year-old suspect turned himself over to police a week after the shooting. The teen was booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center on a count of first-degree murder. The teen has not yet been indicted in the shooting, court records show.
Bajat said evidence suggests the shooting was the result of a failed robbery attempt. Investigators believe Arvie was lured to the location, outside a vacant home, for a drug transaction, during which the teen allegedly intended to rob Arvie. Evidence suggests Arvie resisted, leading to the shooting, the sergeant said.
October 4
Three victims were killed in a murder-suicide spree. The spree ended when the perpetrator, 36-year-old Andres Felix, shot and killed himself at a relative’s home on Sheila Drive.
Ross Chaisson, 29, was Felix’s first victim. Chaisson was shot and killed inside his home in the 200 block of Tournoir Street. Bajat said the two men knew one another and Felix walked into Chaisson’s home and shot him while he was sleeping.
Chaisson left behind two daughters, his obituary said.
After shooting Chaisson, investigators said Felix left the parish. He abandoned his vehicle in Iberville Parish, where he stole a different vehicle that he used to drive back to Lafayette Parish.
His second victim, 25-year-old Paige Lewis, was shot and killed in the 400 block of Toby Mouton Road in Duson. Lewis’ death was investigated by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office. Lewis was a mother of three boys, a GoFundMe created to support her children and cover funeral expenses said.
“Paige was loving, respectful, and would give her shirt off her back for everyone. She was very well known. She had many loving friends that are hurting as well. She was the life of the party,” the GoFundMe said.
Felix’s final victim was his estranged wife, 43-year-old Kawanna Felix, who was shot and killed in the 100 block of Clara Street. Two of Kawanna Felix’s five daughters were present when the shooting happened, and two others were on FaceTime with their mother when Andres Felix arrived and opened fire.
The couple had been engaged in divorce proceedings since 2015 and Kawanna Felix was twice granted protective orders against the 36-year-old.
Kawanna Felix was described by friends and family as a hard-working, caring and friendly woman who strove to ensure her family and others were well provided for.
“She was the rock,” her coworker, Geraldlyn Hudson, said.
October 22
Charles Thomas, 60, died after he fell and struck his head on the ground during a fight in the 2000 block of the NW Evangeline Thruway frontage road. A bystander and emergency responders administered CPR, but Thomas died at the scene.
Robert Wayne Thomas, 50, was arrested on a count of second-degree murder in the elder Thomas’ death. The two men are not related. Robert Wayne Thomas has not yet been indicted in Charles Thomas’ death, court records show.
Bajat said investigators determined the two men were walking together on the roadway and talking, when an altercation became heated. Robert Thomas punched Charles Thomas once, causing his fatal fall. It’s unclear if the men knew one another prior to the incident, he said.
November 6
Raul de Jesus Ortiz, 46, was found dead in the 100 block of Windward Street, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office said the 46-year-old died from blunt trauma to his head.
Jose Nickolas-Venture, 24, was arrested and indicted on a count of second-degree murder in Ortiz’s death. Court records show Nickolas-Venture’s listed address is in the 100 block of Windward Street.
Nickolas-Venture is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on April 6, court records show.
November 12
An unknown male victim was shot and killed in the 100 block of Malapart Road. Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of an illegal discharge of a firearm and found the victim dead from a gunshot wound.
Investigators described the victim as a Hispanic male, potentially in his 20s to 30s. An arrest has not been made in the case, LPSO public information officer Valerie Ponseti said. The case is the sheriff’s office’s only homicide without an arrest in 2022.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211.
November 13
Jesse Boclair, 36, was shot and killed in the 100 block of Elena Drive, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
The Acadiana Advocate has contacted the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office about a potential arrest in Boclair’s case.
“[Jesse] was known to be a hard worker, loving father and uncle, and a good-hearted man who loved his family,” his obituary said.
November 30
Kerrington Sam, 22, was shot and killed in the 100 block of Reserve Drive. He was found dead inside an apartment around noon, police said.
Dillon Louviere, 20, of Lafayette, was arrested in the shooting and booked on a count of second-degree murder in the case. He has not yet been formally charged in the case, court records show.
Bajat said investigators determined Sam was allowing Louviere to stay on the couch in his apartment. Evidence suggests an altercation happened between the two men when Louviere is accused of shooting Sam. Investigators are still establishing the specifics behind the altercation, he said.
Sam’s obituary said he was a hard-working and passionate athlete and entrepreneur.
“He had an infectious smile, easy-going personality, and considered everyone family…Kerrington developed a love for race cars and also loved dogs. He liked old school music and washing his car. He was a self-described momma’s boy and was often referred to as the kind of guy you would want your daughter to date,” his obituary said.
December 28
Pernell Cormier, 57, died after striking his head on the ground during an altercation.
Deondre Breaux, 25, was arrested in his death on a count of manslaughter, Bajat said.
The sergeant said video evidence shows the two neighbors engaged in an argument at a corner store at 104 N. General Marshall St. near their homes. Breaux struck Cormier once and he fell to the ground, hitting his head. Cormier returned home and hours later an ambulance was called to take him to the hospital, Bajat said.
He later died from injuries suffered in the fall. The case was initially reported to Acadian Ambulance as a slip and fall, but Lafayette officers determined a fight led to his injury after concern from Cormier’s family prompted an investigation, he said.