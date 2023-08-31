A Vermilion Parish jury convicted two brothers of second-degree murder on Wednesday in the July 2022 death of an 18-year-old at an Abbeville apartment complex.
The jury found Donald Briggs III, 26, and his brother, 21-year-old Stefan Briggs, guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old JaZaylon Levy on July 14, 2022 at the Stone Bridge Apartment Complex on Rodeo Drive in Abbeville.
Levy was found suffering from a serious gunshot wound to the hip after 911 callers reported at least 10 shots were fired at the apartment complex. Levy was transported to Abbeville General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the 15th Judicial District Attorney Don Landry’s office said in a statement.
The case was investigated by Sgt. Trent Guidry of the Abbeville Police Department and Sgt. Lon Hargrave of the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.
At trial, prosecutor Calvin E. Woodruff, Jr. presented evidence including surveillance video of the brothers at local businesses before and after the shooting, witness testimony about the Briggses arriving at the apartment complex at the time of the shooting and video of the brothers’ silver Mercedes Benz leaving the scene in the aftermath of the shooting, the district attorney’s office said.
“Levy had recently moved to Abbeville, and law enforcement believed he was not the intended target of the Briggs shooting, but that he was an innocent bystander,” the district attorney’s office said.
The Briggses will be sentenced on Oct. 16 by 15th Judicial District Court Judge Thomas Frederick.