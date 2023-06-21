Abbeville police have arrested a man they say fired multiple gunshots into a car in the drive-thru lane at McDonalds in Abbeville.
The shooting occurred about 11 p.m. June 6 at McDonald's on Veterans Memorial Drive, according to a statement from police. Upon arrival officers spoke with victims and witnesses who said a man in a hoodie walked past a vehicle in the drive thru lane and shot multiple rounds from a semi-automatic weapon hitting the vehicle numerous times. The occupants exited the vehicle and ran for safety. The suspect ran across the street toward Circle K then down Nugier Street.
From video surveillance, officers were able to identify the suspect as 27-year-old Clarence Matthews Jr. of Abbeville. An arrest warrant was issued by the 15th Judicial Court for two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one count of felon in possession of firearm. His bond was set at $1.125 million.
Matthews was arrested at the scene of another shooting that occurred a week later. He is being held at the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office Jail.