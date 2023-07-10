An 18-year-old Abbeville man was killed in a Sunday night shooting in Lafayette.
Lafayette police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Vaucluse Drive around 11:45 p.m. Sunday and found 18-year-old Joshua Cobb of Abbeville suffering from a gunshot wound. Cobb was pronounced dead at the scene, Lafayette Police Cpl. Ken Handy said in a statement.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-8477. Callers can remain anonymous, Handy said.